Miami Dolphins will have fight for number two tight end position

One of the biggest additions of the Miami Dolphins offseason was tight end Julius Thomas. Exchanging draft picks and also sending left tackle Branden Albert to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Thomas, the Dolphins got themselves a heck of a deal and a player whose great seasons came when he played with the Broncos while Adam Gase was his offensive coordinator.

Also giving the blessing and backing of the great Peyton Manning, the Dolphins added themselves a true number one tight end. However, in the offense that Miami ran last season, two tight ends was a common site. While Thomas will be a big threat receiving option, the Dolphins still must decide on who will be their number two tight end in 2017.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Season: Why there is much hype surrounding the Raiders as they enter 2017

cover32 Exclusive: The latest 49ers’ Podcast takes a look at rookie LB, Reuben Foster

What’s Trending: Giants sign “Fastest man in college football”

2017 Free Agency: Three reasons to avoid signing free agent WR, Victor Cruz

2018 NFL Draft: Is the 2018 QB NFL Draft class really better than the 2017 group

Follow us on Twitter here

Bringing in former tight end Anthony Fasano this offseason, many fans of the team may know more about Fasano than the actual coaching staff. A member of the team between 2008 and 2012, Fasano left in 2013. Despite putting up solid numbers throughout his career, Fasano has yet to land a spot with any team for too long, leading to his return to Miami.

The other option the Miami Dolphins may have at the number two tight end position is MarQueis Gray. Playing in all 16 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, Gray was a solid secondary option for the Dolphins offense. Still young, Gray is likely to have the youthful edge when going up against the 33 year old Anthony Fasano.

DOLPHINS NEWS: Exclusive interview with Miami punter Matt Haack

Comparing the two players, both have similar stats as they were both backup options on their respective teams. That said, it will be an interesting battle once we reach the preseason. While Fasano has the veteran status and experience, Gray has the advantage in terms of playbook knowledge and what the coaches expect.

With Julius Thomas leading the way, the Miami Dolphins will have a great option in the passing game. That said, it will be the player right behind him who ultimately helps determine the success of the Miami Dolphins offense. If either Fasano or Gray can step up this season, Miami could be a real force come Week 1 of the 2017 season.

READ MORE: 2017 will be extremely important for cornerback Howard

The post Miami Dolphins will have fight for number two tight end position appeared first on Cover32.