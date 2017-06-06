Miami Dolphins fans must remember that it is only June

I scan the wires and read as much as I can to find out what’s going on with the Miami Dolphins during their OTAs. Yes, just like you, I’m a rabid fan and I’m longing for my NFL fix. I love to read all the details and get the heads up on who’s doing what and how well, or poorly, they’re doing it. What I need, and what the entire fan base needs here, is perspective.

It’s the first week of June. Not a whole lot that goes on here is going to matter much come September. In fact, many of the participants in this little folly known as the OTA will not even be on the Dolphins roster come September. There is not much — if any — hitting here. There are some BS exercises to go through along with some drills but there’s not much meaningful activity during this period. ‘

I just read about Charles Harris making a good stop at the line of scrimmage during one of the reps. Let’s see what he does when it counts and “putting food on the table” is on the line.

To see what is really going on at these workouts there was this from Twitter: “Brandon Watts with a would/be sack, but Matt Moore threw a completion to Drew Morgan.” So, instead of what would’ve been a sack for a loss, Moore completed the throw. These things happen all the time in the regular season. A pass rusher pulls up and avoids the QB so he can complete a pass for a gain. Yeah, right. Wake me up in late August please.

I also saw a beat writer claiming that rookie Drew Morgan is so good he has a legit shot at the 53-man roster. STOP THE INSANITY! Drew Morgan is a receiver. Have you all seen the receiving corps on this roster? The organization is in the process of possibly cutting a 2016 second round pick, Leonte Carroo, that they traded up (incorrectly) to acquire. Really?

Drew Morgan has a shot based on what you’ve seen at OTAs? OK. Let him get jacked up going over the middle a few times in pre-season and get back to me… if he’s still here. By the way, a note to Dolphins front office, never trade up for a guy from Rutgers, got it? Good.

The main thing I want to see in the OTA’s is Ryan Tannehill’s mobility following the “non-surgical” decision on his left knee. Early on the reports are good but once again, perspective is key. Let me see what his reaction is when he takes a hit below the waist.

Right now he wears the red “no contact” vest. By the way, “no contact” is generous. It’s actually more like the “3 yard halo” vest. You don’t even come close to him.

One other thing that I would like to see in these OTA’s is what we can expect from Mike Pouncey this season. Right now I can conclude that he’ll likely be the largest yogi to participate in the Tour de France because all he’s doing is some really strange, yoga-inspired stretching exercises and riding the exercise bike.

Again, I’m not hopeful here, I’m a frustrated blogger, Dolphins fan but I also have had two hip replacements thanks to my career as a catcher so I know a bit about hip injuries. I don’t see this man making any more meaningful contributions to this team. I really hope I’m wrong though. The Dolphins are a much better team with him anchoring the offensive line.

So thanks for enduring this one fans. It’s all about perspective and right now, in the first week of June, what we’re seeing on the field won’t make too much of a difference come September.

