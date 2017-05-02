MFM will stop us from winning LSFA Cup, says Freestan Elutabe

The administrator claims Freestan are determined to go all the way to claim this year's LSFA Cup, adding that not even an MFM team can stop them from achieving their aim

Freestan FC chairman, Efemena Elutabe is confident his side will emerge champions of the 2017 edition of the Lagos FA Cup.

The non-league reached the quarterfinal stage of the tournament after beating RealCarat24 FC 4-3 on penalties in the round of 16, and they will now face Femmak football academy in the quarterfinals of the championship.

And the administrator/player says not even the defending champions; MFM FC will stop his boys from reaching their target of claiming the title this year.

"I'm going to sound a little proud in this regard, before we started, i was made to understand there will only be five medals for officials but we have six officials, and I needed a medal because I'm sure we will win the Lagos FA title, so i register myself as a player, and I've told my players that our aim is to become the champions of the tourney," Elutabe told Goal.

"I am very confident we will be crowned champions at the end of the day because I have not seen a team that will beat us in this tournament, not even MFM FC.

"One of the reasons we are able to have this decent team is because officiating has improved a bit, though they need to do more, but it is quite better than what we used to have.

He also said that their improvement this year could be traced to their change in training programs, added with a week team bonding before any of their game, which according to him help the players work together on the field.

"I think the only thing that has changed is the bonding of the team, now the team do a lot of camping before a game, we camp at least a week before our game, so it gives them the opportunity to know themselves better, this way, they work for themselves on the pitch.

"We have also been able to modify their training programs, and this has really helped them a lot to come this far in terms of their fitness and also in this tournament because that is one key thing important in African football.