Mets' Matt Harvey suspended three games, files grievance

The New York Mets have suspended starting pitcher Matt Harvey three games without pay for violating team rules, general manager Sandy Alderson announced.

Harvey filed a grievance against the Mets, according Jon Heyman of Fan Rag Sports. Because suspensions for violating team rules are unpaid, he is able to appeal directly to an independent arbitrator.

Harvey was scheduled to start on Sunday afternoon. Adam Wilk started in Matt Harvey's absence. He went 3 2/3 innings while giving up six runs on eight hits, three home runs. He also struck out two hitters.

Alderson did not take questions from reporters.

"We'll keep it in-house, the way it's supposed to be," manager Terry Collins said.

Collins called a team meeting after the press conference.

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports that Harvey did not show up to the ballpark on Saturday. Harvey reportedly had a migraine and a source close to his camp cited a possible communication issue with the Mets. Harvey was playing golf on Saturday morning, according to Heyman.

An unnamed source told Peter Botte of the Daily News that the suspension stems from "a compilation of issues" that "dates back to last year."

Harvey's suspension is not related to the sex toy that was placed in Kevin Pawecki's locker, according to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick and Newsday's Marc Carig.

Harvey is 22 on the season with a 5.14 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

