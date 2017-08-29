David Wright ends rehab stint with Mets after just three games

New York Mets third baseman David Wright has ended his rehab attempt after just three games. The team announced Monday that Wright has been shut down, and will undergo a medical evaluation in New York.

The news is, sadly, not surprising considering everything Wright has been through since 2015. Wright has attempted to make a number of comebacks after being diagnosed with spinal stenosis during that season. He managed to play 37 games in 2016, but was limited by a slipped disc in his back. He’s battled shoulder issues during spring training in 2017.

Considering the lack of news regarding Wright in recent months, it was a major surprise when the club announced he would play in minor-league games this season.

Wright made his return Aug. 22, as the designated hitter for the St. Lucie Mets. He went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Three days later, he got the start at third base, going 1-for-3 with a single. In his final game, Wright was removed as part of a double-switch after going 0-for-3 with another strikeout. He ended his rehab stint 1-for-10, with five strikeouts and no walks.

Wright cut his rehab short after experiencing more shoulder pain.

David Wright: “After playing in a few games, I continued to have shoulder pain. So I decided to go to the doctor and get it checked out." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 29, 2017





At this point, it’s fair to wonder whether we’ll ever see Wright play baseball again. He’s been through so many different issues over the past few years, that even this comeback attempt seemed unlikely. At 34, he’s already at an advanced age for a baseball player. Another significant setback could be it for him.

If that’s the case, it would be an incredibly depressing way for a tremendous player to be forced out of the game. Wright was a perennial All-Star and occasional MVP candidate from 2005 to 2013.

In 13 seasons, all with the Mets, Wright has hit .296/.376/.491.

