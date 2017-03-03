Mets renew Noah Syndergaard for $605,500

The Associated Press
The wind blows New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard's hair as he looks in for the sign from New York Mets catcher Rene Rivera in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Unable to reach an agreement, the New York Mets renewed the contract of pitcher Noah Syndergaard for a major league salary of $605,500.

With 1 year, 149 days of major league service, Syndergaard almost certainly will be eligible for salary arbitration next winter.

The hard-throwing 24-year-old right-hander was 14-9 with a 2.60 ERA last season, striking out 218 in 183 2/3 innings. He earned $503,375.

His new contract has a minor league salary of $267,688, should he be sent down.

New York announced agreements Friday for its 20-other players not yet eligible for arbitration, including left-hander Steven Matz and outfielders Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo.