Mets place Noah Syndergaard on 10-day DL with partial lat tear

The New York Mets placed starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list with a partial tear of his right lat muscle, the team announced Monday.

The team said there is no timetable for his return after an MRI revealed the injury.

Syndergaard left his start on Sunday against the Washington Nationals after just 1 1/3 innings with what the team said was a possible lat strain. He gave up five runs on five hits in the shortest start of his career.

In the second inning of the game, which the Mets lost 235, Syndergaard grabbed the area around his right arm after a pitch to Washington outfielder Bryce Harper.

Last week, Syndergaard refused to undergo an MRI to determine if the biceps tendinitis was more serious.

Syndergaard is 12 with a 3.29 ERA this season for New York (1014), who are in last place in the National League East.

- Scooby Axson

This article was originally published on SI.com