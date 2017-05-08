Mets not expected to place Asdrubal Cabrera on the disabled list

Last week, I pointed out the odd way in which the Mets have been handling their injured players following the reduction of the minimum stay on the disabled list from 15 days to 10 days. Unlike the rest of the league, the Mets continue to hem and haw with their injured players rather than utilizing the DL and more optimally utilizing their limited roster space.

The trend is continuing. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera injured his left thumb attempting to make a diving play on Saturday. He didn’t play on Sunday, and the Mets had him test the thumb on Monday, leading them to believe a stint on the DL is unnecessary, per Zach Braziller of the New York Post. He won’t start for at least a few days but may be called on to pinch-hit. The Mets, apparently, believe that Cabrera isn’t at risk for exacerbating his thumb injury by swinging the bat at less than 100 percent.

Cabrera is hitting .260/.336/.385 with three home runs and 14 RBI in 116 plate appearances this season. While he’s out, at least on Monday, Jose Reyes will shift to shortstop and Wilmer Flores will play third base.

