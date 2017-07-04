Mets minor leaguer on disabled list after being attacked by homeless man

A Triple-A pitcher for the New York Mets is on the disabled list with a concussion following an unusual and unfortunate ordeal on a road trip in Salt Lake City.

Logan Taylor, a 25-year-old reliever for the Las Vegas 51s, was attacked by a homeless man in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon, who demanded his wallet and then hit him over the head with a tire iron. The man was later arrested by authorities, but Taylor remains on the disabled list after getting “six or seven” staples in his head, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Two other 51s players, Dominic Smith and Kevin McGowan, were with Taylor and witnessed the attack. The homeless man approached them with a tire iron and a bag full of rocks before the attack. Here’s what went down afterward, via the Review-Journal:

Joshua Cruz, a 33-year-old Salt Lake City homeless man, was arrested on Saturday in relation to the incident. After hitting Taylor, the man fled on foot … Cruz was apprehended by the police in the area, [Salt Lake City police Detective Greg] Wilking said.

“At the very time the call was coming in, an officer that was right in the area was flagged down by people, and he tried to run away,” Wilking said. “He was chased. He was told to drop the items he had, and then he turned around on the officer, and that’s when another officer came on the scene and they used a Taser to take him into custody.”

Cruz was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday on charges of aggravated robbery and failure to stop at command of law enforcement.

In a Mets season that’s been filled with a surprising number of injuries and unexpected turns, this might be the most random occurrence yet. It might also be the most frightening.

It’s a despicable moment that could have happened to anyone, professional baseball player or not, and have dire consequences. Taylor is scheduled to be re-evaluated by doctors when his team returns to Las Vegas this week. It’s just good to know he wasn’t hurt more seriously.

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz