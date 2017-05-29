Mets say Matz, Lugo will each make another rehab start

NEW YORK (AP) -- Steven Matz and Seth Lugo are each scheduled to make one more rehab start in the minors before joining the New York Mets' rotation.

In another injury update, general manager Sandy Alderson says Monday the team hopes slugger Yoenis Cespedes will be ready to come off the disabled list in a week to 10 days - perhaps in time to be the designated hitter during a two-game series at Texas that begins June 6.

Matz and Lugo have been sidelined all season with elbow trouble, and each has made three minor league rehab appearances recently. They both started Sunday and threw more than 70 pitches, but the Mets want them to approach 90-plus before returning to the majors.

If they do get back healthy in early June, both are expected to move into the rotation immediately - likely pushing rookie Robert Gsellman into a struggling bullpen.

Also, right-hander Tyler Pill is slated to make his first major league start Tuesday night against Milwaukee.

---

