Mets lose fifth straight, Blue Jays beaten

The New York Mets slumped to a fifth straight MLB loss, while the Atlanta Braves ended the Toronto Blue Jays' winning streak.

The Mets bullpen squandered another decent showing from their starter on Monday as the Arizona Diamondbacks homered three times in five at-bats during a six-run eighth inning of a 7-3 win.

A day after blowing a six-run lead by allowing 10 runs over their final three innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, Mets relievers Hansel Robles and Josh Edgin allowed 10 Diamondbacks hitters to come to the plate in the eighth as Yasmany Tomas, Jeff Mathis and Daniel Descalso all went deep.

The Blue Jays' five-game winning run was ended by the Braves, who enjoyed a 10-6 victory.

The Cleveland Indians edged the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7, the Houston Astros beat the Miami Marlins 7-2 and the Los Angeles Angels overcame the Chicago White Sox 5-3.

The San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4, the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 6-5 and the San Diego Padres had a 6-5 walk-off win after 10 innings against the Brewers.

BRAVES BLITZ

Braves slugger Freddie Freeman hit his 13th homer of the season, Nick Markakis drove in three and Matt Kemp added four hits as Atlanta's offense roared early and often against the Blue Jays.

GURRIEL SLAM

Astros slugger Yuli Gurriel crushed a line drive into the bullpen at Marlins Park for a grand slam, the club's second in as many games.

ARCHER STRUGGLES

Rays ace Chris Archer allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits and six walks across five innings of work in a loss to the Indians. The right-hander still owns a decent 3.70 ERA despite the poor outing. Opposing starter Carlos Carrasco exited in the fourth inning because of tightness in his left pectoral muscle but the Indians do not believe the injury is serious.

YANKEES AT ROYALS

After a slow start, Kansas City (16-21) have won four straight and six of seven since moving Alcides Escobar to the leadoff spot. They open a three-game set with the American League East-leading Yankees (22-13) with Jason Hammel (1-4, 5.97 ERA) and CC Sabathia (2-2, 5.77 ERA) doing battle.