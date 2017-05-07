Mets claim Tommy Milone off waivers from the Brewers

The Mets claimed lefty Tommy Milone off waivers from the Brewers on Sunday, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports.

Milone, 30, was designated for assignment last week by the Brewers after an unsuccessful start to the season. Across three starts and three relief appearances, he compiled a 6.43 ERA with a 16/2 K/BB ratio in 21 innings. Many of those runs came via the home run, as he allowed six of them.

The Mets, however, are in dire straits when it comes to pitching. Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz, and Seth Lugo are battling injuries and the club suspended Matt Harvey on Sunday as well. Robert Gsellman‘s spot in the rotation is safe despite a 6.54 ERA and the club has had to rely on Rafael Montero as well. The addition of Milone helps the Mets stay afloat when it comes to pitching depth.

