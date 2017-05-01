Mets blow as Syndergaard faces injury layoff

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard of the New York Mets suffered a partial tear of his right lat muscle (AFP Photo/Patrick Smith)

New York (AFP) - New York Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard faces an indefinite layoff after suffering a partial tear of his right lat muscle, the Major League Baseball team confirmed on Monday.

The 24-year-old was pulled from the Mets' game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday after complaining of pain in his right arm and clutching his side.

Earlier, Syndergaard gave up five runs on five hits in the first inning. The Mets went on to suffer a humiliating 23-5 loss.

Syndergaard, a Texan nicknamed Thor for his long blonde hair, had been struggling before the game with what had been described as a "tired arm."

An MRI scan on Monday in New York revealed his muscle tear. Syndergaard will be placed on the 10-day disabled list with no timetable for his return.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson on Monday took responsibility for naming Syndergaard to start.

"It was my decision for Noah to pitch," Alderson said, adding he "sincerely believed that Noah thought he was fine."

Syndergaard was likely to face an extended layoff, Alderson added.

"This won't be measured in days. It will be measured in weeks," Alderson said. "It will be a considerable time."

As a rookie in 2015, Syndergaard won game two of the National League Championship Series as the Mets swept the Chicago Cubs in four games to reach the World Series.

Syndergaard pitched New York to a game three World Series victory but it was the Mets' only win in a championship showdown loss to Kansas City.