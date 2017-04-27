Mets' Syndergaard misses start because of bicep discomfort

NEW YORK (AP) ?Star Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his start Thursday against the Atlanta Braves because of what manager Terry Collins said was minor discomfort in his biceps.

Matt Harvey was moved up a day and took the mound on five days' rest - his scheduled turn before Tuesday's rainout. Harvey also pitched on short notice last Friday in place of Jacob deGrom, who missed a start with a stiff neck.

Collins said Syndergaard was expected to be available against Washington this weekend and likely will not go on the disabled list. Collins cautioned any decision will be made after Syndergaard was evaluated by doctors.

Syndergaard pitched through a bone spur in his right elbow through a large part of last season. He felt strong enough to pitch Thursday, adding that his biceps became irritated a few days ago and he took anti-inflammatory medication. Syndergaard is 1-1 with a 1.73 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 26 innings

''Woke up the next day feeling good as new,'' he said. ''Played catch yesterday, felt great and it kind of stiffens up when it gets cold. I couldn't really lift my arm above my shoulder at that point. Right now it's just a precautionary thing that we're dealing with.''

Collins says it made sense to be prudent.

''Due to what's happened the last couple of days with him after he's cooled down, we cannot take a chance on him,'' he said. ''Especially when you're talking about anything that runs into the shoulder to where he changes his delivery.''.''

This article was originally published on SI.com