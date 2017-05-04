MLB: New York Mets answer critics, Judge homers yet again

Led by Jose Reyes, the New York Mets' offense came to life in a 16-run outing in MLB.

The New York Mets' offense led them to a huge MLB win, while Aaron Judge blasted yet another home run.

Jose Reyes went two-for-four with a run scored, five RBIs and a walk as the Mets had 20 hits in a 16-5 thrashing of the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Judge crushed his 13th homer of the season as the New York Yankees battled past the Toronto Blue Jays 8-6.

The Washington Nationals edged the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1, the Boston Red Sox got past the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 and the Cleveland Indians overcame the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

The Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-6, the Cincinnati Reds had a 7-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Chicago Cubs edged the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4.

The Oakland Athletics were beaten 7-4 by the Minnesota Twins, the Houston Astros thrashed the Texas Rangers 10-1 and the Kansas City Royals enjoyed a 6-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

The Colorado Rockies eased past the San Diego Padres 11-3, the Seattle Mariners overcame the Los Angeles Angels 8-7 and the San Francisco Giants had an 11-inning, 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Milwaukee Brewers-St Louis Cardinals game was postponed due to weather.

JUDGE JUGGERNAUT

Yankees rookie outfielder Judge went three-for-five with two runs scored, a home run and two RBIs. The home run was Judge's 13th of the season, and his 10th in his last 14 games. Judge's 13 home runs are the most by a rookie in their first 25 games of a season in MLB history.

OZUNA CRUSHES HUGE HOMER

Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna smashed a monstrous 468-foot home run.

TAILLON BATTLES

Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon has been impressive early this season, but the young hurler went for six earned runs off eight hits in just five innings against the Reds. Despite the loss, Taillon is still 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA this year.

DIAMONDBACKS AT NATIONALS

Two of the most explosive offensive teams in MLB will face off after splitting the series' first two games. Reigning National League (NL) Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (3-2, 2.94 ERA) will take the mound for Washington (18-9) to duel against Braden Shipley, who is making his season debut for the Diamondbacks (17-12).