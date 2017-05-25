Mets activate C Travis d'Arnaud, put LHP Tommy Milone on DL

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 file photo, New York Mets relief pitcher Josh Smoker (59) delivers in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies in New York. Searching for answers in a wobbly bullpen, the New York Mets optioned struggling right-hander Hansel Robles to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 and recalled lefty Josh Smoker from their top farm club. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- As soon as one player gets healthy, another one gets hurt. That's the way things have been going for the banged-up Mets this season.

New York reinstated catcher Travis d'Arnaud from the disabled list Wednesday and placed pitcher Tommy Milone on the 10-day DL with a sprained left knee.

After completing his rehab assignment in the minors, d'Arnaud came off the bench against San Diego and flied out as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He had been on the disabled list since May 3 with a bruised right wrist.

''I feel 100 percent. Glad to be back with the boys, and it's going to be fine,'' d'Arnaud said. ''We kept advancing every day and no setbacks, and everything has been great.''

Right fielder Jay Bruce was out of the lineup after leaving Tuesday's game with tightness in his back. Bruce said he doesn't think it's anything serious and fully expects to play Thursday night - though he said the same thing about Wednesday following Tuesday night's victory.

''Just give him another day,'' manager Terry Collins said.

Curtis Granderson shifted over from center field to start in right, and Juan Lagares played center.

''I'm feeling better. Just try to rest today and go tomorrow,'' Bruce said. ''Being cautious and I think it's the right move.''

The oft-injured d'Arnaud began the day batting .203 with four home runs and 16 RBIs in 22 games for the Mets this season.

He went a combined 5 for 21 (.238) with two doubles and one RBI in six rehab games - four with Triple-A Las Vegas and two with Class A St. Lucie.

Steady veteran Rene Rivera has played very well behind the plate in d'Arnaud's absence. He remained in the starting lineup Wednesday, but Collins said d'Arnaud will likely catch Thursday night.

Milone was put on the DL retroactive to Monday, the day after he was hit hard and chased early in a 12-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. His injury leaves the Mets without a scheduled starter for Saturday night in Pittsburgh against Gerrit Cole and the Pirates.

Left-hander Josh Smoker and struggling right-hander Rafael Montero (0-3, 8.10 ERA) appear to be the most likely candidates.

Smoker was mainly a starter in the minors from 2007-10 before moving exclusively to the bullpen from 2011-16. But when the pitching-depleted Mets sent him down on May 9, they had him make two starts at Triple-A because they wanted to stretch him out and have Smoker work on using all his pitches. He totaled 8 2/3 innings in those two outings.

Smoker was recalled Tuesday and worked one inning in relief against the Padres, throwing 13 pitches. He is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 16 major league appearances this season spanning 17 innings.

