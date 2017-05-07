MLB: Mets ace Syndergaard told not to resume throwing for six weeks

Noah Syndergaard is facing a 60-day spell on the disabled list as he nurses as a torn latissimus muscle.

New York Mets star Noah Syndergaard has been told not to resume throwing for six weeks.

The Mets ace thought he was going to be fine after skipping a start with some arm soreness, but five runs in an inning and a third, and six days later, Syndergaard is now a candidate to go to the MLB's 60-day disabled list.

After skipping his start on April 27, the Mets considered getting an MRI for the Texas native and former supplemental first-round pick, but he wanted to go Sunday and he was not ready.

After the start, it was found he had a partial latissimus muscle tear and that he had to be shut down.

"Obviously, if he's not going to throw for six weeks, there is going to be a period of time after that to ramp him back up," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said.

"We can all speculate on how long that will take. But I think, realistically, it's going to take a while."

Now Syndergaard is being told by doctors to wait at least six weeks before throwing again, and that he will need to take additional time building back up to pitching strength.

That means the 24-year-old may not be back until after the All-Star break. If the Mets put Syndergaard on the 60-day disabled list, they would not be able to activate him again until July 6 at the earliest.