Mercedes reveals new look graphics, numbers for Spain

As par of Formula 1’s quick rules adjustment to see teams and drivers release greater, more enhanced numbers and driver graphics, Mercedes AMG Petronas has switched up Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas’ numbers on their shark fins.

Hamilton’s red No. 44 is emboldened with his three-letter driver code, HAM, alongside. The same applies to Bottas’ teal No. 77.

This should be the first sign in clearer differentiation between the two otherwise identical liveries.









