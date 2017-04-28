Mensah delighted by Columbus Crew injury return

The 26-year-old says it feels good to be back in contention for a playing spot in coach Gregg Berhalter's set-up

Columbus Crew defender Jonathan Mensah is glad to have resumed training after a month on the sidelines.

The centre-back has been in the treatment room since picking up a hamstring injury in a 3-2 win over Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer in March.

The Ghanaian is now in line to make his fourth appearance for his new club in Saturday's welcome of New York City FC.

"Last week, we did some full speed tests and I felt pretty good," Mensah said, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

"The tests showed that I’m very good. I started [training] collectively with the team last week, so this week, [I continued] full training with the team, and it’s been good.

"We’ll just take it day by day and see how it goes."

Columbus have taken to the field four times in Mensah's absence. The team won on two occasions but the Ghanaian reckons the winning excitement is not the same.

"It’s very frustrating watching your boys [from the sidelines]," Mensah said.

“You are the only one that is feeling the pain. I’m sure your team will be feeling it for you too, but not in the same way that I am feeling.

“You’re happy the team is doing well, but you’re not happy that you’re not doing what you love most. So I’m glad to be back now.

“Health-wise, I’m very good now. I’m just happy to join my colleagues on the field.”

Mensah joined the Black and Gold from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala as a Designated Player via a Discovery Signing in January.