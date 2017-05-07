Meghan Markle Shares Sweet Kiss With Prince Harry After His Polo Match with Prince William

It’s day two of charity polo playing for Prince Harry and spectating for Meghan Markle - and this time, big brother Prince William is along for the (literal) ride.

Markle was snapped sharing a sweet kiss and embrace with Harry after he had left the polo field on Sunday. The brother duo had teamed up earlier in the day during the second day of playing at the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England, dressed in gray and white team shirts and sporting matching helmets, mallets and footwear.

While Sunday’s match saw no sign of Princess Kate, Markle had previously been snapped cheering on her royal boyfriend Saturday as he played to support his charities Sentebale and WellChild. (William did not play in Saturday’s event.)

On Saturday, Kensington Palace tweeted that Harry, 32, and William, 35, will participate in polo games throughout the summer to support their charities, as they’ve done annually since 2007. The brothers have, to date, raised over 10 million for charitable causes, the palace said.

Although Markle and Harry have been photographed together in the past, the appearance of the Suits star, 35, at Saturday’s match - which was also attended by William’s former Eton College classmate Eddie Redmayne - marked the first public event the couple have officially attended as a pair.

It seems like the third official appearance the couple may make together will be surrounding the May 20 nuptials of Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton. Markle will attend the evening reception as Harry’s date, as PEOPLE previously reported.

The prince recently jetted to Toronto to spend time with Markle over Easter weekend, keeping his visit low key a week after the actress’s shutdown of her lifestyle website The Tig.

“Despite the distance, the media attention and everything else, there’s a real ease to their relationship,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the pair. “It just works. They are deeply happy.”

