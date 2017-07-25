Meet the unheralded high school QB who already has NFL coaches salivating

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The only high school game JT Shrout ever started came during the final game of his sophomore year in 2015. He fractured his fibula in the first half, which means he’s yet to play a full game as a high school quarterback. To call Shrout, a class of 2018 prospect, a sleeper recruit would be polite. A senior at Hart High School who hails from Newhall, California, Shrout is the Rivals.com No. 91 player in California. Another recruiting service ranks him as the country’s No. 1,192nd player.

After a two-day stint of wowing NFL coaches, quarterbacks and assistants at The Quarterback Collective in July, it’s become clear that Shrout could go down as the country’s most underrated quarterback prospect. Shrout is committed to Justin Wilcox at California, but he isn’t exactly the type of commitment who has the message board denizens foaming at the mouth for his arrival.

But it’s safe to project Shrout, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound rising senior, as one of the biggest steals of the 2018 recruiting class. That was the consensus of coaches at the QB Collective, including one NFL coordinator who told Yahoo Sports that Shrout was by far the most polished prospect there. Shrout wowed all the coaches with his technical precision, polished footwork and smooth throwing motion. “I think of all the quarterbacks who were here, if I were an NFL general manager or quarterback coach, [he’d be] the guy who could step in on day one and fundamentally work within an NFL system,” said Sage Rosenfels, a longtime NFL backup who works as private quarterback coach in the Omaha area. “His drop was smooth. His fundamentals were very efficient and he throws a great ball.”

Shrout shined amid a loaded field of quarterbacks that included the country’s top 2018 prospect (Justin Fields), the top 2019 prospect (JT Daniels) and the grandiose potential of an elite 2020 prospect (DJ Uiagalelei). All are stellar and have physical advantages over the slight Shrout, but none flashed the same skill set. “He’s the beautiful, natural-looking girl with no make-up in the corner of the room,” said Rich Bartel, a former NFL quarterback who trains quarterbacks in Texas. “There will be a lot of other sexy people who walk in front of your eyes, but he’s the one you should marry in terms of quarterbacks.”

Some of the nation’s best QB prospects were at the QB Collective camp in mid-July. JT Shrout (center, second row) stood out to NFL coaches and assistants in attendance. (Twitter/@qb_collective) More

For Shrout to slip under the radar, it took a confluence of bad timing and a mature decision. Last season, Shrout ended up backing up Nick Moore at Hart. Moore is the younger brother of Miami Dolphins backup quarterback and former Hart star Matt Moore. Shrout essentially decided to attempt to compete with Moore instead of transferring. “By making this decision, you’re taking a very, very, very big chance,” said Jim Shrout, his father. “And making it much more difficult on yourself of getting that dream to come true and making it to a big school.”

Shrout failed to unseat Moore, who was the returning starter last year and earned a scholarship to Eastern Washington. Faced with the decision to bide his time as a backup or chase quarterbacking glory elsewhere, Shrout stayed at Hart. Jim Shrout left the decision up to his son, although he admitted that there were many family ties nudging him to stick around. Jim Shrout played receiver at Hart for Mike Herrington, who has been the Hart head coach since 1989. JT grew up going to Hart games, as he’s a third-generation student there.

JT decided to stay at Hart, and the sentimental decision has paid off. Herrington stayed loyal to Moore, just as Jim Shrout expected. JT says not playing last year was difficult, but he cobbled together enough film, stayed diligent in keeping up with his footwork drills and built a reputation for technical wizardry. “Not playing was tough,” JT Shrout said. “I knew I was in the right place because my dad went to Hart and played for coach Herrington.”

