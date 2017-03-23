Meet The Vertical's Jerome James All-Stars

In the summer of 2005, an intriguing name hit the free-agent market: Jerome James, a 29-year-old, seven-foot center who had spent the last four seasons with Seattle. His years with the Sonics were unimpressive; he never averaged more than six points per game and was a woeful rebounder. However, in the first round of the ’05 playoffs, James submitted a career-defining performance, averaging 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in Seattle’s first-round series win.

Months later the Knicks, clearly dazzled by a five-game sample, swooped in and handed James a five-year, $29 million contract.

James played in 90 games over four seasons in New York, never cracking more than three points per game. In 2009, he was traded to the Bulls. He never played again.

James’s failure underscores the difficulty in player evaluation. Contract years can be misleading. The type of systems in which a player can succeed must be considered. Age, health and declining skills must be accounted for. A cap-gobbling bad contract can hang around a team’s neck for years; even a smaller one can limit cap flexibility.

With that in mind, we unveil the Jerome James All-Stars. Each player on this list can hit free agency this summer, and each carries varying degrees of risk. Our analysis is below, with The Vertical’s Bobby Marks providing what he sees as likely contract offers.

STARTERS

Derrick Rose

Look, Rose’s season in New York was sabotaged before it started; his civil sexual-assault trial gobbled up most of training camp, and he will have to answer to teams about his bizarre AWOL incident in January. But several executives say they still see a redeemable player. Rose will likely play 70-plus games for the first time since 2010-11, and his shooting percentage (46.7 percent) is the highest since his second season. Teams will be wary about the number of years to offer, but don’t be surprised to see a big per-year number on a shorter-term deal.

The next contract: Two years, $30 million.

With the top of the free-agent class (Chris Paul, Steph Curry, Kyle Lowry, Jeff Teague, George Hill and possibly Jrue Holiday) likely to remain with their teams, Rose’s choices could come down to rebuilding teams such as Philadelphia, Sacramento, New Orleans (if the Pelicans elect not to sign Jrue Holiday) or possibly the Nets to pair with Jeremy Lin.

Teams such as Dallas and Milwaukee are in need of a lead guard but would need to create cap space to sign Rose unless the former All-Star is willing to play for the $8.4 million mid-level exception.

Dion Waiters

Yikes. Waiters is a talent, and Miami has unlocked his 3-point shooting while entrusting him with the ball in key situations. But remove the contract-year carrot, and is Waiters the same player? Two executives told The Vertical they would not go four years with Waiters, and scouts warn that in the wrong system the pre-Miami flaws in Waiters’ game (passing and 3-point shooting) could become more prominent again.

The next contract: Three years, $31 million, with a team option for the third year. The contract would rank 20th among starting shooting guards.

Andre Roberson

Roberson slipped nicely into a defender/rebounder/occasional 3-point shooter on the Kevin Durant-Russell Westbrook team, but it’s clear Oklahoma City is preparing for life without him. At 25, Roberson has room to grow, but he has never eclipsed 32 percent from 3-point range and is shooting 26 percent this season. Non-shooting two guards – even high-level defensive ones – have a limited ceiling.

The next contract: Four years, $40 million.

Keep an eye on the luxury tax in Oklahoma City.

With the tax projected to be $122 million next season, Oklahoma City only has a $15 million cushion ($107 million in guaranteed contracts).

Paul Millsap has a number of skills but age and fit are concerns. (AP)

