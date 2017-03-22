Meet the unlikely hero who lifted the U.S. into the championship of the World Baseball Classic

LOS ANGELES – Maybe you hadn’t given a lot of thought to Pat Neshek, the journeyman reliever whose appearances here have been weighty, if quite brief, and whose right-handed delivery is a hiccup-y sidearm ballet.

“Yeah, I got called really late,” he said of his place on the pitching staff for Team USA. “I think a lot of guys musta said no.”

He grinned. The U.S. will play for the World Baseball Classic championship Wednesday night against the firebrands of Puerto Rico, undefeated darlings, flag-wavers and bottle-blondes of the tournament. Twenty-four hours after Puerto Rico beat the Netherlands at Dodger Stadium, the U.S. knocked off previously undefeated Japan, 2-1, with an eighth-inning run, that followed by the most critical pitch for the Americans of the past two weeks.

It was a changeup. Neshek threw it at, oh, 69 or 70 miles an hour. Japan’s cleanup hitter – Yoshitomo Tsutsugoh, for whom they sang songs from the left-field bleachers – hit it. As the ball carried into the gloom toward right field, Japanese runners at first and second base sprinted ahead, and catcher Buster Posey turned his head abruptly, and people in the seats behind home plate stood with their hands in the air, and Neshek briefly considered his role here.

“I haven’t really had much room for failure,” he said. “If they get a hit I’m the worst player ever.”

Indeed, warming up in the bullpen during the eighth inning, Neshek had been told he’d face a right-handed hitter. So he threw mostly sliders, which is his best weapon against righties. Got it going pretty good, actually. Felt good. Summoned to the game with two out and those two runners on base, a one-run lead to guard, the championship game close, he arrived at the mound to a few instructions from Posey.

“I think changeups,” Posey said.

“I don’t really throw changeup to righties,” Neshek said.

SAN DIEGO, CA – MARCH 18: Pat Neshek #17 of Team USA reacts after striking out Starling Marte of Team Dominican Republic to end the fifth inning of Game 6 of Pool F of the 2017 World Baseball Classic against Team Dominican Republic on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Petco Park in San Diego, California. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images) More

Posey at that point notified Neshek the next batter – that being Tsutsugoh – hits left-handed. Left unsaid, he hits a lot of home runs, too.

Neshek nodded and thought, “OK, now I wish I’d thrown more changeups.”

The best part of the WBC, or if not the best a really intriguing part, has been the themes of unfamiliarity. Names that don’t register. Games that have gone un-scouted, or were scouted once and let be. The tournament is in that way, and at times, an incredibly pure contest. The night before, on this very field, Rick van den Hurk, Jair Jurrjens, Shairon Martis, Tom Stuifbergen and Loek van Mil very nearly pitched the Dutch past the Puerto Ricans. If nothing else, the tournament has been a reminder there are a lot of good ballplayers out there, and there’s maybe an inch or two that separates the good ballplayer who stretches his budget to pay the rent from the major leaguer, and the stuff that fills that inch or two may be luck or injury or a tick of bat speed or a secondary pitch that just won’t come or who knows. But it’s there. Or, more accurately, not there. And so they wait and hope and say yes to putting on a uniform and playing in the WBC, because maybe somebody will notice and, if not, it’ll be a good time.

Now, Neshek has pounded out a nice career in the major leagues. He was an All-Star once. He’s earned life-changing money, a couple times over. Then he stands on a pitcher’s mound in the third week of March, his heart thumping, feeling the weight of the nation stitched across his chest, staring in at the plate, wondering who the heck this guy is. And then where that ball’s gonna land.

“Baseball’s a game where you kinda have to have the tools to stick around,” he said. “Then if you have the tools you have to stick around for 162 games. A lot of guys can do it for a couple weeks. A couple months.”

So you may drag your finger down a roster of names. From Colombia, say. Or Israel. Or Italy. Even the Netherlands. Some of those names you know. Others, maybe not. And then you hold that roster up against the U.S., the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and you shade that with your own bias of who you know and what you know about the U.S. major leagues and, perhaps, wonder how all these games got so competitive.

