Meet Ryan Ellis; stopping Getzlaf; trading Tanev (Puck Headlines)

• Are these St. Louis Blues capable of pulling off a series comeback? [Post-Dispatch]

• Ryan Ellis isn’t just the man connected to a fabulous playoff beard. The Nashville Predators defenseman is introducing himself to much of the hockey world this spring. [Tennessean]

• “Friday will mark the sixth time this team has hosted a Game 5 with the series at 2-2 since 2013.The Ducks have won each of those five Game 5s but, four times, still figured out a way to lose the series, a bizarre statistic that reads like a comical typo.” [OC Register]

• How will the Edmonton Oilers slow Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf? [Edmonton Journal]

• Why right now the Oilers are playing with house money. [Oilers Nation]

• The key for the Ottawa Senators is just hitting the reset button. [Silver Seven Sens]

• Fourth liners are stepping up in a big way for the New York Rangers. [NY Post]

• These Washington Capitals know their Stanley Cup window is slowly closing. [Washington Post]

• While all the hubbub is around Sidney Crosby’s return to practice, Matt Murray was also on the ice in full gear before his teammates skated. [Tribune-Review]

• Why it’s a good idea for the Vancouver Canucks to trade away Chris Tanev. [Canucks Army]

• Learn all of the secrets of the famous Mighty Ducks knucklepuck. [The Quack Attack]

• Fresh off gold at the World Championship, Robb Stauber will lead the U.S. women at next year’s Olympic Games. [The Ice Garden]

• Stanley Cup champion and Buffalo Beauts head coach Craig Muni on the evolution of women’s hockey. [FanRag Sports]

• In a fantasy hockey keeper league? Here’s a list of the top 100 defensemen to keep in mind. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, a good look at Mats Zuccarello’s road back from a fractured skull: