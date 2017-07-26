Meet Justin Fields, the top uncommitted QB that's drawing comparisons to Cam Newton

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Toward the end of Justin Fields‘ sophomore year at Harrison High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, he and his father wanted to take a recruiting visit to Tennessee. Ivan Fields called the Volunteers’ director of on-campus recruiting, who viewed Fields’ film, questioned his height and finally asked, “Are we even recruiting you guys?” Ivan and Justin Fields ended up begging to get into a Tennessee game that year, but didn’t exactly receive Southern hospitality. “They barely shook our hand,” Ivan Fields said, “and didn’t know who we were.”

Less than two years later, Justin Fields has emerged as the biggest name in high school recruiting, drawing comparisons to an embryotic Cam Newton. He’s the top uncommitted quarterback according to Rivals.com, choosing between bluebloods like Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and Alabama. Multiple MLB scouts told Yahoo Sports that he has the talent to be a first-round pick in baseball and will make a decision over the next few months as to what extent he’ll pursue that sport.

And yes, Tennessee coaches know who he is these days, as the entire coaching staff greeted the Fields family at their car on a visit during his junior year. “A lot of things changed,” Ivan Fields said, “very quickly.”

At the QB Collective earlier this month, about 30 of the country’s top quarterbacks gathered from around the country for a free camp taught by NFL coaches. No quarterback flashed more talent and potential than Fields. Physically, he’s 6-foot-3, 220 pounds and has the burst and athleticism of a prototype dual-threat quarterback. Mentally, he blew away NFL coaches with his ability to digest schemes and execute complex on-field instruction the first time he heard it. (He has a 3.9 grade-point average, scored a 29 on the ACT and got heavily recruited by Harvard.) Perhaps the highest compliment came from the way he threw the ball, as one counselor noticed Fields’ passes could be identified by sound. The ball actually whistled when he threw it.

“He’s a physical specimen,” said Matt LaFleur, the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator. “He has the height and strength and the ball just rips out of his hand. It’s not a surprise to me [he’s ranked so highly]; he definitely has the talent you look for in a top-tier quarterback.”

Justin Fields is the top uncommitted QB in the 2018 recruiting class. (Twitter/@qb_collective) More

Fields enters his senior season at an athletic crossroads, with a resplendent future in both football and baseball dangling in front of him. He has a few options. He can commit to play college football, enroll early and compete for the starting job at a perennial power. He can also stick around at Harrison High School, play shortstop in the spring and attempt to get drafted in baseball. A decision on early enrollment looms in the next few months, as heading to college early would eliminate him from the 2018 MLB draft. (Draft rules require a prospect “have graduated from high school and have not yet attended college.”) Another option is attempting to become the rare dual-sport college athlete, playing baseball in the spring to keep his skills sharp.

Fields told Yahoo Sports he prefers football but may still be open to see how baseball works out for him. He watches so little baseball that he joked he could only identify two players in the recent All-Star Home Run Derby.

“I haven’t decided,” he said about enrolling early. “That’s what they say [about being drafted high]. That’s why I think about playing baseball. I don’t put in extra work for baseball. Football is my first love. I’m playing it and seeing how it works out for me.”

Ivan Fields points out that a lot of Hall of Fame baseball players grew up with football as their first love, including Rickey Henderson. He loves the position his son is in, keeping his options open in both sports.

“You always have to keep that door open,” Ivan Fields said of his son’s baseball options. “You can’t shut it and say, football, football, football. That’s what I love right now.” He later added: “I mean honestly and being transparent, it may come down to money for him. That’s a decision that he’s going to have to make.”

Read More