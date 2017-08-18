Meet college football's 2017 small-school darling QB and coach

TOLEDO, Ohio – When Toledo coach Matt Campbell left for Iowa State in November 2015, uncertainty took over the Rockets program. Amid the ensuing fog of chaos, Toledo quarterback Logan Woodside and four other Rocket players went to athletic director Mike O’Brien with a plea – hire offensive coordinator Jason Candle.

For Woodside, the visit to the athletic director’s office came at a critical juncture in his career. He’d redshirted during his third year in the program after losing the starting job in a close battle with Alabama transfer Phillip Ely. Poised to finally start in 2016, he wanted his coach and confidant to ensure a strong finish to his circuitous career.

Soon after, O’Brien called Candle back from Ames, Iowa, to hire him. And with Candle calling plays and Woodside finally under center as the full-time starter in 2016, he led the nation with 45 touchdown passes and launched the Rockets to a 9-4 record. “They have a special bond, a special relationship,” O’Brien said. “They’re joined at the hip.”

View photos Logan Woodside finished second nationally in passing efficiency (183.3) last season. (AP) More

Rising coaches tend to have a defining player in the early stages of their career, one they’ll always be intertwined with as they chase greater glory on highest stages. At Boise State, Chris Petersen had Kellen Moore and his 50-3 record as a starting quarterback. For Urban Meyer, that was Alex Smith leading Utah to an undefeated season in 2004. There’s Teddy Bridgewater with Charlie Strong at Louisville, and Houston’s resurgence the past decade can be tied to dynamic duos of Case Keenum and Kevin Sumlin and Greg Ward Jr. and Tom Herman.

Could a big season for the Rockets push Woodside and Candle on a similar trajectory? Toledo is the heavy favorite to win the MAC, which would end a drought of league titles that spans back to 2004. (That team featured Tom Amstutz on the headset and Bruce Gradkowski under center). The Rockets’ title hopes start with Woodside, who emerged as a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2016. He finished second nationally in passing efficiency (183.3) and fourth nationally with a 69.1 completion percentage.

One NFL scout considers Woodside, who is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, the best quarterback prospect to come out of the MAC in recent seasons. Woodside’s arm strength, production and accuracy are compelling, as the scout considers Woodside a fourth- or fifth-round pick with a chance to raise his stock with a big season. “I’m really intrigued by him,” the scout told Yahoo Sports.

There’s an argument that Woodside could end up with bigger passing numbers in 2017 than the 4,129 he put up last year. The Rockets lost star tailback Kareem Hunt, a third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs, and have a surplus of wide receiver talent. Both Cody Thompson (first-team All-MAC in 2016) and Jon’Vea Johnson (second-team All-MAC) are proven commodities, while redshirt sophomore Diontae Johnson has been the buzz of summer camp. As a group. Toledo’s receivers are above the grade of many Big Ten programs. “Those are three of the best receivers,” Woodside said, “in the entire country.”

Woodside has emerged as a program poster boy for his patient path to stardom. He calls redshirting during his junior year “the hardest year of my life.” But Woodside is the son of Jason Woodside, a former Kentucky State Police trooper whose various duties included leading SWAT teams into buildings and jumping out of helicopters. “When he made his commitment, he committed,” Jason Woodside said. “He’s going to be a man about it and stick with what he chose. We didn’t even really talk about [transferring].”

