McGraw's No. 6 Irish reloading for another Final Four run

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Muffet McGraw didn't get into the Hall of Fame without having to solve a problem or two.

As she enters her 31st year leading Notre Dame, McGraw may be facing her toughest task yet: replacing two All-Americans, one lost to graduation and the other to injury, from a 33-4 team that came within one victory of the program's eighth trip to the Final Four.

''Trying to put these pieces together has been really challenging,'' said McGraw, who was enshrined in the hall on Sept. 8. ''But it's kind of fun because it's been a whole new puzzle.''

The sixth-ranked Fighting Irish will be without graduated point guard Lindsey Allen, who started all 149 games she played beginning her freshman year. They also have lost shot-blocking, board-clearing, fast break-leading and accurate-shooting post player Brianna Turner, who decided to redshirt her senior year after undergoing ACL knee surgery in April from an injury suffered during last season's NCAA run.

One of those expected to pick up the slack for Allen, 5-foot-7 senior Mychal Johnson, will join the 6-foot-3 Turner on the bench as a mentor after she has surgery for an ACL injury she suffered Oct. 23.

''It's been difficult for us to watch the injured list grow,'' McGraw said.

Senior forward Kathryn Westbeld (8.4 points, 5.3 rebounds per game), Turner's running mate on the front line and whom McGraw calls ''the glue'' of the team, has finally begun to practice after her recovery from ankle surgery last April. Earlier this week, the NCAA informed Notre Dame that 6-foot-4 junior transfer Jessica Shepard would be eligible this season after averaging 18.6 points and 9.2 rebounds in her two seasons at Nebraska.

Another transfer, Lili Thompson, who sat out last season to complete her undergraduate degree at Stanford, will inherit Allen's role. Shepard, who also can pass, will play some guard when McGraw decides to go big with her four-guard offense. Returning junior guards Arike Ogunbowale (a team-leading 15.9 points per game last season) and Marina Mabrey (14.6 ppg, 92 assists) both should reach the school's 1,000-point plateau early in the season. Much-improved sophomore guard Jackie Young also returns.