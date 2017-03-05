McDavid has goal, assist to lift Oilers over Red Wings 4-3

Detroit Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg (40) and Edmonton Oilers' Mark Letestu (55) race for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) -- Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist and the Edmonton Oilers started an eight-game homestand with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Zack Kassian, Jordan Eberle and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers, who have won two games in a row. Cam Talbot stopped 22 shots.

Anthony Mantha, Darren Helm and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who have lost two straight.

McDavid blazed past a pair of defenders and beat goalie Petr Mrazek on the backhand for his 22nd goal of the season just two minutes into the game.

Mantha tied it for the Red Wings with five minutes left in the opening period. Henrik Zetterberg fed it in front to Mantha, and he sent his 14th of the season past Talbot.

Matt Hendricks gave the home fans a rise late in the first, hammering Detroit's Ryan Sproul with a hit that send him flying into his own bench.

Seconds later, it was 2-1 Edmonton after newcomer David Desharnais won a faceoff back to Adam Larsson and his point shot was tipped in by Kassian.

There was no scoring in the second period, with Edmonton holding a 27-12 edge in shots after 40 minutes.

The Oilers took a 3-1 lead seven minutes into the third as Eberle picked off a pass and beat Mrazek on a backhand shot.

Detroit cut into that lead midway through the third as Helm got a breakaway and put a shot through Talbot's legs.

Edmonton made it 4-2 with six minutes left as Leon Draisaitl put it in front to Maroon for his 21st of the season.

The Red Wings forced a terse final 35 seconds after Larkin scored with Detroit's goalie pulled.

NOTES: The Red Wings sent goalie Jimmy Howard to Grand Rapids of the AHL for conditioning. Howard made two starts in Grand Rapids last month but left his second game with an injury. Howard hasn't played for Detroit since Dec. 20. ... It was the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams, with Edmonton wining the first encounter 2-1 in November. ... Edmonton also plays 11 of the next 13 games and 12 of its final 17 games at Rogers Place. ... Desharnais made his debut for the Oilers following a trade from the Montreal Canadiens for D Brandon Davidson on Wednesday. ... Detroit F Gustav Nyquist returned to the lineup for the Red Wings after serving a six-game suspension.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Travel to Toronto for a game Tuesday night.

Oilers: Host the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.