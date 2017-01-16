McDaniels pulls name out of consideration for 49ers job

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels encourages players during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Foxborough, Mass. With six vacancies around the NFL, head coach candidates are being carted around the country for interviews. The hot prospects, unsurprisingly, are in New England with assistants Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia topping the list. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels expressed appreciation for the opportunity to interview with the San Francisco 49ers but says for now he will remain in New England.

He said during a conference call Monday that the decision was what's ''best for my family and myself'' and that he will stay with the Patriots to focus on this year's playoffs and finish out the season ''however it turns out.''

McDaniels, who was a head coach with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, interviewed with the 49ers during the Patriots' bye to open the playoffs. He also interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both McDaniels and Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia have been candidates for teams with open head coaching jobs this offseason after helping lead the Patriots to 14-2 regular season.

New England beat the Houston Texans 34-16 in the divisional round and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's AFC championship game.

