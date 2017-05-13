McCann homer lifts Astros over Yankees

New York Yankees' Chase Headley reacts after being hurt during his at bat in the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Friday, May 12, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Brian McCann hit a three-run homer against his former team and Lance McCullers Jr. pitched four-hit ball over six shutout innings to lead the Houston Astros past the New York Yankees 5-1 in Major League Baseball on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Carlos Correa added a pop-fly RBI single for the Astros, who boosted the top record in the majors to 25-11. Off to the best start in team history, Houston has won 10 of 12 and matched its longest winning streak of the season.

Didi Gregorius hit an RBI single off James Hoyt with two outs in the ninth. New York (21-12) has dropped three in a row for the first time since the opening week of the season.

The 23-year-old McCullers (3-1) struck out seven and walked none in his first start at Yankee Stadium. Rookie left-hander Jordan Montgomery (2-2) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings.

GIANTS 3, REDS 2, in 17 innings.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey homered with one out in the 17th inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds for the first time this season.

Posey sent the first pitch he saw from Robert Stephenson (0-2) over the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the week, ending the marathon game after 5 hours, 28 minutes. The Giants rushed out of the dugout to celebrate with Posey while the few fans remaining cheered.

Cory Gearrin (1-1) escaped a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 16th by striking out Billy Hamilton. He then stranded two more runners in the 17th to earn the win.

TWINS 1, INDIANS 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Ervin Santana (6-1) allowed two hits and five walks in seven innings, Miguel Sano homered in the first off Josh Tomlin and Cleveland was shut out for the first time this season.

Taylor Rogers got the first out of the eighth, Matt Belisle finished the inning and Brandon Kintzler pitched a perfect ninth to complete the three-hitter and earn his ninth save in 10 chances. Cleveland, coming off a 4-5 trip, went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position and stranded eight runners.

BLUE JAYS 4, MARINERS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Joe Biagini (1-1) gave up four hits in five innings, combining with four relievers on a seven-hitter. Aaron Loup got one out, Danny Barnes and Ryan Tepera each worked 1 1/3 innings and Roberto Osuna finished.

Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer and Devon Travis had two RBIs despite a hitless night for the Blue Jays, who have won five of six.

Christian Bergman (0-1) allowed three runs and seven hits in five innings.

BRAVES 8, MARLINS 4

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Flowers homered and drove in four runs as Atlanta stopped a six-game losing streak.

Flowers and Brandon Phillips each hit two-run singles during a six-run burst in the seventh inning that made it 8-1.

Mike Foltynewicz (1-4) allowed one run in six innings.

J.T. Realmuto, Justin Bour and Derek Dietrich hit home runs for the Marlins, who have lost four straight. Jose Urena (1-1) gave up two runs in six innings.

RAYS 5, RED SOX 4

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Cobb (3-3) took a one-hit shutout into the seventh before tiring and gave up four runs — three earned — and three hits in 6 1/3 innings. Alex Colome got four outs for his ninth save.

Evan Longoria hit a homer over the Green Monster completely out of Fenway Park

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (2-5) gave up five runs — three earned — with seven strikeouts in six innings for his second rough outing against the Rays this season. He lost only four games last year.

ROYALS 3, ORIOLES 2

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Eric Hosmer delivered another key hit, doubling home the go-ahead run in the eighth inning to lead Kansas City past Baltimore.

Lorenzo Cain singled with one out and Hosmer doubled to right-center field off Vidal Nuno (0-1).

Hosmer is hitting .403 with a .581 slugging percentage, six extra-base hits and 10 RBIs in his past 16 games. He has raised his batting average 97 points from .192 to .289 in that span.

Joakim Soria (2-1) worked a flawless eighth to pick up the victory. Kelvin Herrera earned his sixth save in seven chances.

RANGERS 5, ATHLETICS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a game-ending three-run homer as Texas won with a four-run ninth inning for the second night in a row, this time beating Oakland.

Gallo's 12th homer of the season, off A's closer Santiago Casilla (0-1), hit high off the foul pole down the right field line.

Read More