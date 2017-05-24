Mayweather v McGregor one of the biggest boxing mis-matches – Leonard

Sugar Ray Leonard – who won titles in five different weight divisions – is adamant Floyd Mayweather would easily beat Conor McGregor.

Sugar Ray Leonard is unimpressed by the looming showdown between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor, describing it as one of the biggest mis-matches in boxing history.

Irishman McGregor is set to step into the ring with retired and undefeated boxer Mayweather after agreeing to a deal for the mega-fight against the 40-year-old.

Mayweather boasted a flawless 49-0 professional record before the American retired in 2015, but McGregor has been outspoken in his belief that he can win outside of the octagon.

However, legendary boxer Leonard – who won titles in five different weight divisions – is adamant countryman Mayweather would easily beat McGregor in the ring.

"It will be successful, financially," said Leonard. "It is intriguing.

"It reminds me of when Muhammad Ali fought [Japanese wrestler Antonio] Inoki [in 1976]. I saw it just the other day. Back then I loved it but... if they decide upon boxing with McGregor, Mayweather wins hands down. But if McGregor was able to kick..."

"It's two different sports trying to be one sport. Would it sell? Yes it will sell. There's a curiosity which is a factor. But it won't be what people are anticipating," added Leonard. "It is not a fight which will please the boxing purists.

We live in a different time now with social media and what have you. The purists, the boxing fans, would they like it? No, I don't think so. But fans in general, the sports fans, they wouldn't miss it for the world."

Leonard continued: "It's close [to being one of the greatest mis-matches in boxing].

"The fact that we boxers deliver punches is so different to what they do. There's more looping and what have you because they also have to be in position to be able to kick and be on balance to deliver that elbow or whatever shot they have.

"It will be interesting. I'm struggling with words. I'm trying to think how best to describe what could and what would happen. Being just boxing, it's Mayweather by a long shot."