Why Mayweather-McGregor will likely be the most pirated event ever

LAS VEGAS – Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are unquestionably the two most popular fighters in the world and millions of people pay hundreds of millions of dollars per year to see them compete, whether by purchasing a ticket to a live event or through buying a pay-per-view telecast of one of their fights.

They will box each other at T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26 in a match that is expected to set numerous financial records. It is expected to sell more than 5 million pay-per-views, which would break the mark set in 2015 when the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao bout sold 4.6 million. It is expected to exceed $600 million in gross revenues and ticket sales are expected to approach or exceed $90 million.

Lawrence Epstein, the chief operating officer of the UFC, believes it will set another, more dubious, record, though: He believes it will be the most pirated pay-per-view event ever.

“For Mayweather-McGregor, it’s going to be tens of millions of dollars [in stolen signal],” Epstein said. “There’s no doubt about it. This is going to be the most pirated event in pay-per-view history. I predict that.”

If Epstein is correct, the signal that night could be stolen more than 1 million times – and a number of persons involved in the pay-per-view field interviewed by Yahoo Sports say if anything, he’s being conservative.

The pay-per-view has a suggested retail price of $89.95, with an additional $10 charge for high-definition viewing.

As they say, piracy is not a victimless crime. Fighters like Mayweather and McGregor earn a portion of the pay-per-view revenues, and the greater the signal theft, the greater the financial losses for the fighters.

While there is little sympathy from many would-be signal thieves for taking a few dollars out of the pocket of Mayweather, who earned about $260 million for his bout with Pacquiao, it also takes from far less-affluent athletes.

Former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta testified to Congress about the issue on Dec. 16, 2009. At the time, he said “the UFC is potentially losing tens of millions of dollars a year from piracy.”

He later gave an example regarding UFC 106, a card held Nov. 21, 2009, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas that featured a rematch in the main event between Tito Ortiz and Forrest Griffin. Though the UFC does not release its pay-per-view sales, MMAPayout.com, a website which tracks the figures, estimated it sold 375,000.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. holds a media workout at the Mayweather Boxing Club on Thursday. (Getty) More

The theft rate for that show, according to Fertitta’s testimony, was more than 37 percent. If Fertitta’s estimates were correct, it cost the UFC more than $6 million in lost pay-per-view revenue given the $44.95 purchase price at the time.

“The broadcast of UFC 106 had over 271 unauthorized streams with over 140,000 views, and those were just the streams that our piracy team was able to locate,” Fertitta testified.

Mark Taffet is a pay-per-view expert who came in on the ground floor of pay-per-view in the early 1990s when he worked at HBO. He went on to become HBO Sports’ senior vice president in charge of PPV before leaving the company at the end of 2015.

He expects Mayweather-McGregor to post enormous sales, but isn’t of the mind that the theft will be as damaging to the promotion as many others believe. Part of the reason for that, he said, is that the viewing experience in many cases isn’t as good as the legal stream will be.

He noted that years ago, a pirated pay-per-view signal was equal in quality to what was being offered for sale, but that is not the case now. The picture quality and sound quality are both diminished, he said.

Social media services such as Twitter and Facebook have now become an easy way for someone to share the signal, particularly with the advent of video-sharing services on those sites such as Facebook Live and Twitter’s Periscope.

