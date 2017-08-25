Mayweather-McGregor reignites the uncomfortable topic of race in boxing

On June 11, 1982, Larry Holmes and Gerry Cooney competed in one of the most memorable fights in boxing history. But it was dominated by an angle that neither fighter went looking for.

Race.

Holmes was the African-American heavyweight champion who was trapped underneath the massive shadow of Muhammad Ali. Undefeated with a record of 39-0, “The Easton Assassin” sought respect but struggled mightily for the recognition he deserved with his mild-mannered temperament and blue-collar work ethic.

Larry Holmes (R) connects with a right hook against Gerry Cooney during the fight at Caesars Palace, on June 11, 1982 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cooney, an Irish-American, was also unbeaten with a record of 25-0 and represented “The Great White Hope” as the boxing world was devoid of a white world heavyweight champion for over two decades at that point. He was the Rocky Balboa story personified and garnered a strong (read: white) following as he rumbled through the division with his vicious left hook, charming smile and overall welcoming demeanor.

Race became a significant part of the promotion thanks to promoter Don King and Cooney’s manager, Dennis Rappaport, when they realized they could milk the controversy and create a financial windfall by exploiting the topic, even though both Holmes and Cooney did their best to avoid broaching the subject.

Unfortunately, race in America was — and still is — an inescapable topic that brings out the worst in people. A racially charged promotional tour piqued public interest but also gnawed at Holmes, who had been heavyweight champion for four years to that point but was treated almost as if he was the B-side in the fight. He lashed out in interviews at his distaste for “The Great White Hope” and his annoyance bubbled to the surface when he found out Cooney would be nearly splitting the $20 million purse despite being untested against anybody in Holmes’ class.

”If he weren’t white, do you think he’d be here, getting the same money as me?’’ Holmes said according to a 1982 New York Times story.

King and Rappaport were only happy to pour gasoline on the growing racial fire as tensions heightened to the point where Holmes was receiving death threats in the weeks leading up to the fight. But the only color that King and Rappaport saw was green, and casting a racial blanket over the fight only drew more public interest. By the time the two stepped into the ring on that June night in Las Vegas, the fight had become the then-richest in boxing history. Holmes won by 13th round TKO, putting to rest the idea of “The Great White Hype” and turning away a legion of his backers.

Thirty-five years after their racially charged clash comes a fight with striking similarities, albeit not as overtly about race as the heavyweight showdown three and a half decades earlier.

On Saturday in Las Vegas, Floyd Mayweather, the unbeaten and boisterous African-American pound-for-pound champion, is coming out of retirement to face UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, a white Irishman that is getting the opportunity of a lifetime despite this being his first professional boxing match. The fact that a fight between an African-American and a white Irishman will likely smash all box office and pay-per-view records cannot be chalked up to coincidence.

The perceived mismatch — the greatest boxer of this generation competing against essentiality an amateur — has been equated to a spectacle and a money grab more than a competitive athletic event.

As the promotional tour for Mayweather-McGregor began, the racial framework was established and similarities between this fight and the racially charged heavyweight showdown of 1982 seeped into the narrative.

Like Cooney, McGregor has a tremendous left hand that wowed fans. But also like Cooney, his opportunity has been deemed as undeserved. McGregor is also full-blooded Irishman, where Cooney was Irish-American, with a sharp tongue and quick wit that is promotional gold. In many ways, McGregor is similar to Mayweather but devoid of the melanin. Perhaps the most telling aspect of how race influences the narrative is the notion that McGregor has to opportunity to make nine figures in his first professional boxing match.

