Mayweather: McGregor the only fight that makes sense if I return

Quizzed on a possible comeback, Floyd Mayweather Jr said: "The only fight that makes sense to me is the [Conor] McGregor fight."

A much-anticipated contest between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor appears closer than ever after the undefeated American said a bout with the UFC star is "the only fight that makes sense" should he choose to come out of retirement.

It was confirmed earlier this week that McGregor had agreed a deal with the UFC to face Mayweather, putting the ball firmly in the iconic boxer's court.

Speaking after Gervonta Davis, who he promotes, beat Liam Walsh in London on Saturday, Mayweather hinted a big announcement could be forthcoming.

"I have to get over to the States, communicate with my team, put my team together and see what's our next move," said the 40-year-old. "And most likely when we do make a move, it's going to be a huge move.

"And you already know, when Floyd Mayweather fights, it's history. The only thing that I'm chasing now is my own records. We all know in the sport of boxing I've broken every record."

Asked if he could guarantee he would fight again, Mayweather replied: "I never said that. I never said that, but if I do fight, it's a 90 per cent chance it's against Conor McGregor.

"The only fight that makes sense to me is the McGregor fight. I have accomplished everything I want to accomplish. But I guess I have one more obstacle that I have to get over.

"Conor McGregor is a professional, I'm a professional. He's a standout fighter, I'm a standout fighter. He kicks a** in the Octagon, I kick a** in the boxing ring - at the end of the day, it's still a**-kicking.

"We have to give the people what they want to see. The fans of the world demand that fight and that's what they want to see; we have to give the fans and the people what they want to see, to make them happy."