Mayweather-McGregor: How five years and fate led to the biggest fight in history

Floyd Mayweather was but 10 days into a 90-day jail sentence, yet the desperation had become real. He feared for everything – his health, his sanity, his career. He was left begging for mercy from officials disinclined to provide any. For a man who had known nothing but victory in the ring, nothing was assured.

“I’m just hoping this time [doesn’t] have an [affect] on my career,” Mayweather wrote in a letter to Clark County Detention Center officials on June 9, 2012.

That career likely culminates Aug. 26 when he puts his 49-0 record on the line to fight mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in what may be the richest prize fight in history. Open media workouts for Mayweather (Thursday) and McGregor (Friday) this week are the latest in months of global pre-fight promotion.

The concept of such success was a fading vision back in the summer 2012, as Mayweather sat in a tiny jail cell in downtown Las Vegas. Full of anxiety, he scratched out letter after letter to officials, pleading for better treatment. He was serving a three-month stint as part of a guilty plea on misdemeanor domestic violence.

Mayweather took the deal to avoid a trial on a slew of felony charges for assaulting his then-girlfriend and mother of three of his children in 2010. He could have been hit with 34 years for that, ending what was already a rich career. Now he wondered if this was going to finish him anyway.

Jail was never going to be easy. He was trading his 22,000-square foot mansion for a 6-by-10 foot cell. Mayweather expressed outward confidence however, displaying the unflappability that has helped him dominate in the ring.

Reality was different. Jail officials placed him in protective custody, arguing that his fame and fortune would have made him a target by fellow inmates. That meant solitary confinement, on the first floor of the jail’s 2M unit. Monday thru Friday he spent 23 hours a day in his cell. On weekends it was all 24. There was little to no interaction with others for a man long accustomed and comfortable being the center of attention.

Mayweather complained vehemently about his treatment in a letter included in his Clark County inmate file, obtained via open-records law. He argued that considering his misdemeanor plea, he shouldn’t be “treated like a murderer or a child predator.” He begged to be moved to general population or out to a separate facility in suburban Henderson, Nev.

“Out of 168 hours in a week, I only get five outside my cell,” Mayweather wrote. “It’s not fair.”

He refused the jail food, subsisting on commissary items – mostly candy bars, beef jerky, Chili Cheese Fritos and soda. He saw his weight drop and his blood pressure rise. He bristled at being cooped up, a stunning change for an elite athlete.

At one point, in a jail letter, he claimed he’d busted up a rib when he heard “something pop” while reaching for a bottle of lotion that had rolled under his bunk. He said he needed surgery and promised a lawsuit.

Mainly, he was just losing it.

“I’ve lost weight,” Mayweather wrote. “Mentally, my mind is not the same. I’m stressed out. I can’t work out and I need some type of exercise.”

Jail officials were unimpressed, promising to refer him for medical and psychological assistance but little more.

“You will not be moved,” a Sgt. Neville wrote back, nearly a week later.

At the same time, early June 2012, Conor McGregor was teetering through mixed emotions. Just a few days prior he’d won his first championship belt – in the featherweight division of the Cage Warriors MMA promotion – yet with the hardware came little else.

There was almost no fan fare and even less respect. Cage Warriors, especially then, was a local outfit, mostly running cards in McGregor’s native Dublin, Ireland, in London and occasionally the Middle East. It paid little.

