How Mayweather-McGregor fight could impact the future of boxing

In the spring of 2015, boxing held the world’s attention. After years of failed negotiations, Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao finally faced off, pitting the sport’s most popular stars in a battle for supremacy. Networks, from CNN to ESPN, provided saturating coverage, while traditional sports media outlets like The New York Times and Sports Illustrated did the same.

It was boxing’s moment, its chance to hook millions of casual fans.

It was a disaster.

History will record Mayweather-Pacquiao as a box-office success. With 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and well over $600 million in total revenue, the fight stands as the richest in boxing history. It was also arguably its most disappointing. Mayweather fought a cautious, tactical fight, outpointing Pacquiao en route to a unanimous decision.

With its largest non-traditional audience in decades, boxing came up short.

“For one night, boxing was king again,” said veteran promoter Lou DiBella. “And it shat the bed.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. trains at his gym in preparation for his fight with Conor McGregor. (AP)

Two years later, boxing is once again at the center of the sports universe. On Saturday, Mayweather will face Conor McGregor, the popular UFC fighter and the only man to hold UFC titles in two weight classes simultaneously. It’s Rocky vs. Thunderlips, Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki. And the public couldn’t be more excited. The fight is expected to zoom well past three million pay-per-view buys and could challenge Mayweather-Pacquiao for the all-time record.

It’s also expected to be noncompetitive. Mayweather is the best fighter of his generation. McGregor is making his professional boxing debut. Mayweather has vowed to stand toe-to-toe with McGregor. Few expect him to do so. McGregor believes his size, power and unpredictability will overwhelm Mayweather. Most expect him to get frustrated early, tire late and lose a lopsided decision.

“The fight is a complete joke,” Top Rank CEO Bob Arum said. “If McGregor really thought he could win, he would have fought a 10-round fight against some journeyman [to prepare]. I don’t think he can beat anyone in boxing.”

The likelihood of a Mayweather blowout leads to the question: Will boxing take a hit for it?

Mayweather-Pacquiao dealt the sport a body blow. Public backlash was fierce, manifesting itself in depressed pay-per-view sales.

“It cast a shadow for a while on pay per view,” said Mark Taffet, former HBO senior vice president in charge of pay per view. “It was one of the fights that had the greatest differential that I can recall between expectation and delivery. On pay per view, where people paid a lot of money and are very demanding, we felt there was a negative impact.”

Added Arum, “The pay-per-view numbers were constantly hit. Pacquiao never recovered.”

Yet as Mayweather-McGregor approaches, fears about fallout from the most likely outcome are minimal. “This is a spectacle, not a fight,” DiBella said. Said Arum, “The problem isn’t for the sport, but for the suckers that are pissing away $100 to buy it.”

Taffet cites the expected pay-per-view success of the middleweight showdown between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez next month as proof that Mayweather-McGregor exists in a vacuum. Regardless of the outcome of Mayweather-McGregor, Taffet says, boxing fans will flock to the Golovkin-Alvarez fight.

“Baseball and football are two games played with a ball,” Taffet says. “That’s what they have in common. Mayweather-McGregor is as different to Canelo-Golovkin as baseball is to football.”

Indeed, if there is risk for anyone, however minimal, it’s Mayweather. Win, and he collects a nine-figure check, retires at 50-0 and starts the clock for his Hall of Fame induction, in 2022. Lose, and it’s disaster. Mayweather is 40, two years removed from his last fight, but the impact of a loss would be devastating. No fighter identifies with flawlessness more than Mayweather, whose undefeated record defines him. A loss would set up a lucrative rematch, but Mayweather’s legacy would be forever tainted by a defeat to a boxing newcomer.

