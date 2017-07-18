Mayweather-McGregor betting 'potentially bigger than the Super Bowl'

The Super Bowl is annually the biggest betting event of the year in the U.S. This year, though, it may be eclipsed by a boxing match.
Kevin Bradley, the sports book manager of Bovada.lv, said betting on Mayweather-McGregor has been massive already.
“We knew this fight would be big, potentially even bigger than the Super Bowl, but now we are almost certain it will be,” Bradley said. “The recent trash talking and promotional tour is only encouraging bets and at this rate we cannot even imagine how much we will take on it. One thing is for sure though, we will need Mayweather huge. A McGregor early round KO as he promised would be a potential disaster and is partly a reason we are giving a great price on Mayweather at the moment.”
Bovada released a slew of wagering possibilities, but the odds on McGregor have dropped significantly. Mayweather is down to minus-500, while McGregor is now at plus-350.
Amazingly, a prop bet on whether Mayweather will be knocked down or out is only at plus-350. Mayweather is 49-0 and has only been down once in his career, and that came when he intentionally touched the canvas with his glove in the final round of a fight he was winning big because his hand was injured and he wanted a brief break.
Here are some other betting possibilities from Bovada:
Will Conor McGregor throw a kick in the match?
Yes +1100 (11/1)
No -6500 (1/65)
Will there be a point deducted?
Yes +350 (7/2)
No -600 (1/6)
Will both fighters be knocked down?
Yes +600 (6/1)
No -1600 (1/16)
Will either fighter be knocked down or out?
Yes -375 (4/15)
No +240 (12/5)
Will Floyd Mayweather Jr. be knocked down or out?
Yes +350 (7/2)
No -600 (1/6)
Will Conor McGregor be knocked down or out?
Yes -300 (1/3)
No +200 (2/1)
Total rounds
Over 9.5 +125 (5/4)
Under 9.5 -175 (4/7)
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +160 (16/10)
No -230 (10/23)
Method of victory
Mayweather Jr. by KO, TKO or DQ 2/3
Mayweather Jr. by Decision or Technical Decision 5/2
McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ 4/1
McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision 10/1
Draw or Technical Draw 50/1
Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Knockout 3/1
Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Majority Decision 28/1
Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Split Decision 28/1
Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Technical Decision 80/1
Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Technical Knockout 5/2
Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Unanimous Decision 7/4
Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Disqualified Opponent 10/1
Conor McGregor by Disqualified Opponent 50/1
Conor McGregor by Knockout 7/1
Conor McGregor by Majority Decision 70/1
Conor McGregor by Split Decision 100/1
Conor McGregor by Technical Decision 100/1
Conor McGregor by Technical Knockout 8/1
Conor McGregor by Unanimous Decision 66/1
Draw 33/1
What minute will the fight end in?
1st Minute 20/1
2nd Minute 25/1
3rd Minute 25/1
4th Minute 40/1
5th Minute 40/1
6th Minute 28/1
7th Minute 40/1
8th Minute 40/1
9th Minute 25/1
10th Minute 40/1
11th Minute 28/1
12th Minute 25/1
13th Minute 40/1
14th Minute 28/1
15th Minute 25/1
16th Minute 28/1
17th Minute 28/1
18th Minute 25/1
19th Minute 40/1
20th Minute 33/1
21st Minute 25/1
22nd Minute 40/1
23rd Minute 33/1
24th Minute 25/1
25th Minute 40/1
26th Minute 33/1
27th Minute 25/1
28th Minute 40/1
29th Minute 40/1
30th Minute 22/1
31st Minute 40/1
32nd Minute 40/1
33rd Minute 28/1
34th Minute 40/1
35th Minute 40/1
36th Minute 40/1
Fight Goes Distance 8/5
