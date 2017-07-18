Mayweather-McGregor betting 'potentially bigger than the Super Bowl'

Kevin Iole
Combat columnist

The Super Bowl is annually the biggest betting event of the year in the U.S. This year, though, it may be eclipsed by a boxing match.

Kevin Bradley, the sports book manager of Bovada.lv, said betting on Mayweather-McGregor has been massive already.

“We knew this fight would be big, potentially even bigger than the Super Bowl, but now we are almost certain it will be,” Bradley said. “The recent trash talking and promotional tour is only encouraging bets and at this rate we cannot even imagine how much we will take on it. One thing is for sure though, we will need Mayweather huge. A McGregor early round KO as he promised would be a potential disaster and is partly a reason we are giving a great price on Mayweather at the moment.”

Bovada released a slew of wagering possibilities, but the odds on McGregor have dropped significantly. Mayweather is down to minus-500, while McGregor is now at plus-350.

Amazingly, a prop bet on whether Mayweather will be knocked down or out is only at plus-350. Mayweather is 49-0 and has only been down once in his career, and that came when he intentionally touched the canvas with his glove in the final round of a fight he was winning big because his hand was injured and he wanted a brief break.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor face off during a news conference last week in Toronto to promote their Aug. 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (The Canadian Press)

Here are some other betting possibilities from Bovada:

Will Conor McGregor throw a kick in the match?

Yes      +1100   (11/1)

No        -6500   (1/65)

Will there be a point deducted?

Yes      +350     (7/2)

No         -600     (1/6)

Will both fighters be knocked down?

Yes      +600     (6/1)

No         -1600   (1/16)

Will either fighter be knocked down or out?

Yes      -375     (4/15)

No        +240     (12/5)

Will Floyd Mayweather Jr. be knocked down or out?

Yes      +350     (7/2)

No        -600     (1/6)

Will Conor McGregor be knocked down or out?

Yes       -300     (1/3)

No        +200     (2/1)

Total rounds

Over     9.5        +125     (5/4)

Under   9.5        -175     (4/7)

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes      +160     (16/10)

No        -230     (10/23)

Method of victory

Mayweather Jr. by KO, TKO or DQ                                          2/3

Mayweather Jr. by Decision or Technical Decision                   5/2

McGregor by KO, TKO or DQ                                                4/1

McGregor by Decision or Technical Decision                          10/1

Draw or Technical Draw                                                             50/1

Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Knockout                                             3/1

Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Majority Decision                                28/1

Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Split Decision                                     28/1

Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Technical Decision                                80/1

Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Technical Knockout                               5/2

Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Unanimous Decision                             7/4

Floyd Mayweather Jr. by Disqualified Opponent                       10/1

Conor McGregor by Disqualified Opponent                                50/1

Conor McGregor by Knockout                                                   7/1

Conor McGregor by Majority Decision                                        70/1

Conor McGregor by Split Decision                                             100/1

Conor McGregor by Technical Decision                                      100/1

Conor McGregor by Technical Knockout                                     8/1

Conor McGregor by Unanimous Decision                                   66/1

Draw                                                                                         33/1

What minute will the fight end in?

1st Minute                     20/1

2nd Minute                    25/1

3rd Minute                     25/1

4th Minute                     40/1

5th Minute                     40/1

6th Minute                     28/1

7th Minute                     40/1

8th Minute                     40/1

9th Minute                     25/1

10th Minute                   40/1

11th Minute                   28/1

12th Minute                   25/1

13th Minute                   40/1

14th Minute                   28/1

15th Minute                   25/1

16th Minute                   28/1

17th Minute                   28/1

18th Minute                   25/1

19th Minute                   40/1

20th Minute                   33/1

21st Minute                   25/1

22nd Minute                  40/1

23rd Minute                   33/1

24th Minute                  25/1

25th Minute                   40/1

26th Minute                   33/1

27th Minute                  25/1

28th Minute                   40/1

29th Minute                   40/1

30th Minute                   22/1

31st Minute                   40/1

32nd Minute                  40/1

33rd Minute                  28/1

34th Minute                   40/1

35th Minute                   40/1

36th Minute                   40/1

Fight Goes Distance      8/5


More from Yahoo Sports:
Vick sparks controversy with Kaepernick hair comments
UFC challenged to ‘fight to the death’ matches by Chechen president
NBA summer league winners and losers
Report: Cowboys star was doing 100 mph on Texas highway