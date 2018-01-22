Mayfield, Jackson, Love, Barkley among 7 Lombardi finalists

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU in Arlington, Texas. Mayfield says one of his top priorities as he prepares for the NFL draft is to allay concerns about his character. People will have their guesses and their opinions on my character, but anyone thats actually sat down and talked to me knows that I dont have any character issues, any off-the-field issues, Mayfield said Thursday evening, Jan. 18, during a conference call after named the 2017 Manning Award winner. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

HOUSTON (AP) -- Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and fellow Heisman finalists Lamar Jackson of Louisville and Bryce Love of Stanford are among the finalists for the Lombardi Award. The award is given to the nation's top player based on performance as well as leadership, character and resiliency.

The other finalists announced Monday were Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick, Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin and Iowa State linebacker and quarterback Joel Lanning.

The award will be presented Saturday at Lone Star College in Houston. This is the second year the Lombardi finalists have included players from all positions. Previously, it went to the nation's best lineman and linebacker.

Alabama defensive end Jonathan Allen won the Lombardi Award last season.

