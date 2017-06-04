Max Holloway stuns Jose Aldo with third-round knockout to win undisputed UFC featherweight title

Max Holloway started slowly in his featherweight unification bout with Jose Aldo on Saturday in the main event of UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He finished incredibly strong, however, knocking the legendary Brazilian down with a huge right and then finishing him on the ground to win the undisputed UFC featherweight title. Referee John McCarthy stopped the match at 4:13 of the third round.

Holloway is only 25 but won the title by defeating one of the greatest fighters in UFC history on his home turf. The victory extended Holloway’s winning streak to 11, tied with Hall of Famer Royce Gracie for fourth longest.

Holloway, who signed his first UFC contract on Jan. 4, 2012, the same day his son, Rush, was born, exulted in the cage after the belt was placed around his waist.

“Baby Rush, you got another gold one, baby!” Holloway said to his son. “You got another gold belt.”

Holloway entered the bout as the interim champion, which he won by tearing Anthony Pettis apart at UFC 206 in Toronto in December.

When Conor McGregor surrendered the featherweight title after winning the lightweight belt at UFC 205, the UFC named Aldo the new champion, but set the bout between Holloway and Pettis for the interim belt since Aldo wasn’t ready to fight right away.

Holloway thought he should have been named the outright champion in the first place, and he backed up his words on Saturday with a stunning performance in the cage.

For nearly the entire fight, he stood in the pocket and traded with Aldo. It was a sensational fight, with both men firing bombs.

Holloway seemed a bit tentative in the first, and Aldo got the best of the action. He landed a combination that backed Holloway up and forced him to the cage, but Holloway’s chin was solid.

Holloway began to find the range in the second, connecting with a regular right hand that Aldo was feeling.

The end came suddenly in the third. Holloway landed a left, a huge right and another left that dropped Aldo. Aldo covered up well, but Holloway is one of the sport’s best finisher and he didn’t let Aldo off the hook.

Holloway landed some big shots from the top, then went to the ground and briefly had Aldo’s back. Holloway got into mount, and after a transition, Aldo was on all fours and Holloway was pounding away at Aldo’s head.

McCarthy was watching carefully and Aldo twice held up a thumb to show he was OK, but after at least eight or 10 shots landed, he had no choice but to stop it.

“I’ve been telling you guys, this is the ‘Blessed’ era,” Holloway said. “Dana White, where is my $50,000? I want my check!”