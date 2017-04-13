Maurice Harkless made $500,000 because he simply stopped shooting threes

The Portland Trail Blazers played 13 games between March 14 and April 4, and in all but one of them, Maurice Harkless attempted a 3-pointer. Then, suddenly, during an April 4 game in Utah, Harkless simply stopped. And now we know why: To ensure that he’d pocket $500,000 from a bonus designed, ironically, to reward his shooting.

When Harkless missed a 3-pointer against the Jazz in the Blazers’ fifth-to-last game of the season, his 3-point percentage crept down to 35.05. Another miss would have pushed it below 35, to 34.87. It also would have cost him $500,000. That’s because Harkless’ four-year, $40 million contract includes up to $2 million in incentives, and one of those incentives would be triggered if Harkless, a career 31.5 percent 3-point shooter, shot 35 percent from beyond the arc over the full season.

So Harkless’ ploy? With one more miss possibly costing him the bonus, he abstained from long-range shots. He didn’t attempt another three in the Jazz game. Two days later … no threes in a win over Minnesota. Two days later against the Jazz … still no threes.

Harkless then sat out the penultimate game of the season against San Antonio. Prior to Wednesday night’s finale, he was asked if he’d shoot a three if presented an opportunity. His response: “Would you?”

Of course you wouldn’t. And Harkless didn’t. He made five of his six field goal attempts in a 103-100 loss to the Pelicans, but none of the six attempts came from beyond the arc. And fortunately for Harkless — and probably for all involved — the fifth-year forward exited the game with just over seven minutes to play and didn’t return. He never had to pass up an open three in crunch time.

