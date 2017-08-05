A's Matt Joyce allegedly uses gay slur during heated exchange with fan

Oakland A’s outfielder Matt Joyce is accused of directing a gay slur toward a fan during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

According to the Associated Press, Joyce got involved in a heated exchange with the fan during the eighth inning. The exchange and alleged slur were overheard by Associated Press photographer Mark J. Terrill, who according to their report did not hear how it began or what was said by the fan involved.

Joyce acknowledged the exchange following the game and never denied using a gay slur. Instead he expressed regret in letting his frustration get the best of him.

Here’s more from the Associated Press report, including Joyce’s postgame comments:

As Joyce returned to the dugout, he uttered several profanities at the fan, called him a gay slur and challenged him to fight, according to Associated Press photographer Mark J. Terrill, who overheard the exchange. Terrill said he did not hear the first part of the exchange.

“It’s just one of those things that fans kind of get into the game. Obviously, we’re pretty frustrated on our side and I had just hit a ball hard and had Cron make a good play,” Joyce said of the incident.

“I was walking back to the dugout and just had a fan yell some vulgar and obscene words. For me it just wasn’t the right time to say some stuff like that. I fired back and obviously as soon as you fire back you regret saying anything, because it’s just not worth it.”

The A’s and Major League Baseball have yet to comment on the incident. Punishment could be handed out in short order if either confirms Joyce used a gay slur or he comes forward himself and admits as much.

Earlier this season the Blue Jays suspended Kevin Pillar two games for directing a gay slur toward Braves pitcher Jason Motte. With Joyce directing his alleged words at a fan, he could be looking at a slightly longer punishment.

In less important matters, the A’s went on to lose the game 8-6 and have lost seven straight overall. Joyce finished the game 1 for 4.

