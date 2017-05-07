Matt Harvey suspended three games by Mets but they aren't saying why

Matt Harvey was supposed to start Sunday for the New York Mets, instead he was sent home, suspended three games for “violation of team rules.” What exactly happened? The Mets aren’t saying. So we’re left to wonder what’s wrong the Mets now?

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Baseball contest now]

Here’s the jist of what the Mets are saying, via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo:

Matt Harvey has been suspended for three days without pay for violation of club rules. He has been sent home. Adam Wilk starts today. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017





"We'll keep it in-house, the way it's supposed to be," Terry Collins says of Matt Harvey's suspension. The Mets will not reveal details. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017





Matt Harvey's suspension technically began yesterday, running through Monday. Mets will make a 40-man move shortly to clear space for Wilk. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 7, 2017





Matt Harvey won't be pitching for the Mets on Sunday. (AP) More

The Mets season has been a mess so far, with injuries upon injuries. Harvey was called on two weeks ago to pitch early when Noah Syndergaard was dealing with health issues. Harvey got shelled. Syndergaard eventually went on the DL because his injury was worse than everybody thought — partially because the Mets didn’t force him to get an MRI. The Mets — expected to be a playoff team — are 14-15 entering play Sunday, which isn’t that bad considering some of the headlines they’ve created this year. They’ve won four of their last five, though, and their offense has scored more than 10 runs twice this week.

Another bit of Mets infamy came this weekend when the Mets tweeted a NSFW picture from their clubhouse after Friday’s victory. This led some to speculate that Harvey’s suspension is because he had something to do with the sex-toy clubhouse prank. However, Marc Carig at Newsday is saying that’s not the case:

I went to J school so I could Tweet this: I'm told Matt Harvey's suspension is not related to the sex toy fiasco from the other day. #Mets — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) May 7, 2017





Whatever Harvey did, we’re bound to find out eventually. The question is whether it’ll be another LOLMets moment or another entry in the bumpy relationship between Harvey and the Mets.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – –

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz