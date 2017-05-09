Matt Harvey reportedly out late partying the night before his suspension





The situation between the New York Mets and their starting pitcher Matt Harvey keeps getting more and more complicated. Just a day after Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports published a possible timeline of events that led to Harvey’s absence and subsequent suspension, a new report has added a whole new dimension to this kerfuffle.

Page Six is reporting that Matt Harvey was out late parting on Friday, the night before his illness (which both Heyman and Page Six call a migraine). How late is late? Try 4am, which is technically Saturday morning. Here’s what Page Six had to say.

The “Dark Knight” was celebrating a late Cinco de Mayo at 1Oak until 4 a.m. Saturday — just hours before he failed to show up for a game at Citi Field, reportedly because of a “migraine,” sources said. Harvey — who makes $5.1 million and is 2-2 with a 5.14 ERA this season — rolled up on the velvet rope club “with his boys” at about 1 a.m. and settled into a private table, the sources said. The star pitcher threw back a triple play of top-shelf booze, including Armand de Brignac “Ace of Spades” Champagne, Don Julio 1942 tequila and Belvedere vodka, witnesses said.

The allegation that Harvey was partying the night before his illness doesn’t necessarily contradict other accounts of Harvey’s pre-suspension activities, but it does make for an odd timeline. Page Six said that Harvey was out partying with friends until 4am on Friday night. And Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported Monday that Harvey had gone golfing with friends “early in the morning” on Saturday. It’s absolutely possible that both of those things happened, but whether it’s likely is a different matter altogether.

Was Matt Harvey doing some late night partying the night before he called in sick? (Getty Images) More

If Harvey was partying, it doesn’t mean he was hungover or lying about his migraine (the reported reason he gave to the Mets for his absence). But it certainly casts doubt on it, and on the rest of the timeline. If this report is true (Page Six is a gossip site, which is important to keep in mind), we have no idea if the Mets knew anything about it on Saturday/Sunday, or if the team found out when GM Terry Collins picked up his copy of the New York Post once he got to work.

One thing is true: Harvey’s three-game suspension ends on Tuesday. And with everything that’s happened and been reported in the press, something tells me it might be a little awkward in the Mets clubhouse.

Liz Roscher is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports.