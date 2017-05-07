Matt Harvey receives three-day suspension without pay

Something strange is happening in the Mets’ clubhouse. The team suspended right-hander Matt Harvey for three days without pay, citing a violation of “team rules.” The specific violations in question were not revealed by the Mets, who refused to disclose any details pertaining to the suspension after talking to reporters on Sunday.

The ban took effect on Saturday and will keep Harvey sidelined through Monday, causing him to miss a scheduled start on Sunday afternoon. The Mets shifted Noah Syndergaard to the 60-day disabled list to clear roster space for left-hander Adam Wilk, who will assume Harvey’s spot on the mound to close out the series against the Marlins.

According to comments made by manager Terry Collins, Harvey’s suspension was something the team had been bracing for since Saturday (via MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo). Mets’ outfielder Jay Bruce addressed the decision during pregame interviews, but could not reveal specific details, saying only that the team was pulling for Harvey’s quick return to the mound.





