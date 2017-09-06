Matt Duchene, Winnipeg Jets and racist logos (Puck Daddy Countdown)

(In which Ryan Lambert takes a look at some of the biggest issues and stories in the NHL, and counts them down.)

5 – “Is Shane Doan a Hall of Famer?”

I honestly didn’t think we’d have to have this sort of a conversation but here we are.

The idea that Shane Doan, who despite playing more than 1,500 games in the NHL never got to 1,000 career points, could even remotely be included in the Hockey Hall of Fame — the big one, not the “Greater Phoenix Hockey Hall of Fame,” which, by all means include him there — is preposterous on its face.

The argument boils down to this one issue: He was nice to media people.

That’s it. Anyone in this business has a story about a time Shane Doan gave them a great quote about some subject or another, and that’s great. But that’s also why they think a guy whose career points per game is the same as Tyler Bozak’s belongs to be considered one of the like 300 greatest players in the history of the sport.

Really, it’s an attendance record. It’s the same reason Cal Ripken, Jr., is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, except at least Cal Ripken won two MVP awards; Shane Doan literally never even earned a vote for the Hart. At no point in his entire career did a single writer anywhere in the hockey world say, “I think he was one of the top five players in the league this year.” And maybe the season he had 78 points, you make the argument that he should have been there, but okay, he had MAYBE one season of being MAYBE the fifth-best player in the league.

Ridiculous.

To be fair, only 17 players in NHL history have played 1,500-plus games, so that’s something. But Doan’s career points per game are only ahead of Chris Chelios and Scott Stevens, and honestly, not even by that much. Dave Andreychuk, who they won’t let into the Hall of Fame despite his having scored the 14th-most goals in NHL history, scored an extra fifth of a point per game. Doan, for the record, has the same number of goals as Paul Kariya… in 550 more games. He also has 17 fewer points overall.

And the attendance thing, I mean, I guess there’s a nobility in suffering in through all those rotten years in front of 2,000 people, just getting whaled on every night. Doan only ever played in 49 playoff games in Phoenix. They won two rounds in more than two decades. But also: Shorts and golf every day, cashing big checks, only occasionally being coached by Wayne Gretzky.

The media doesn’t need to go around stumping for his Hall of Fame candidacy on top of everything else; they already spent the last 10 years looking the other way every time he elbowed someone in the chin or went knee-to-knee.

But putting him in the Hall of Fame? Yeah, he’s just not that kind of player.

4 – Being extremely racist

Two separate times in the last week I saw people come out and say, “Actually, uh, Chicago’s logo is not racist and in fact it’s honoring indigenous peoples. Learn the history.” This is the kind of thing dumbass white people say right before they get on Facebook to complain about reverse racism and affirmative action.

The logo is racist as hell. It needs to go. It needed to go a long time ago. Anyone who says otherwise has a weird ulterior motive that they would say it’s not about racism but it’s about tradition and so on, and boy where have we heard that before in the past couple of months?

