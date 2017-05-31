Matt Cassel out six weeks with thumb injury

The Bears will be without Mark Sanchez for the rest of their offseason program after he hurt his knee on Tuesday and he wasn’t the only former USC quarterback now serving as a backup to get hurt this week.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey announced that Matt Cassel injured his right thumb on Tuesday and will have a pin surgically implanted to repair the issue. He’s expected to be out of action for six weeks as a result, which will keep him out of the remaining OTAs and the mandatory minicamp in June but should leave him healthy in time for training camp.

Cassel re-signed with the Titans in March to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for the second straight year.

With Marcus Mariota still limited in his return from last year’s broken leg, Cassel’s absence will leave plenty of work for Alex Tanney and Tyler Ferguson over the remainder of the offseason program. Tanney has played in one regular season game while Ferguson signed as an undrafted free agent this week.