Match Play at a glance

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- A brief look at the third round Friday in the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times EDT):

ADVANCING: Dustin Johnson (No. 1) and Alex Noren (No. 8) were the only top-10 seeds to advance out of group play.

LEAVING: Jordan Spieth failed to win his group for the second time in three years. Also eliminated were Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Hideki Matsuyama.

KNOCKOUT: The format shifts from round robin to single elimination the next four rounds.

MATCH OF THE DAY: Zach Johnson, needing a victory to advance, won the 18th hole to defeat Brendan Steele.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Bill Haas was facing elimination when he holed a 120-foot chip for par to extend his match and eventually beat K.T. Kim.

BOUNCE BACK: Four players who lost their opening matches won their groups - Zach Johnson, Bill Haas, Ross Fisher and Charles Howell III. A year ago, only Dustin Johnson advanced after losing his first match.

KEY STATISTIC: Three players from the bottom quadrant of the ranking (Pool D) won their groups - Howell, Hideto Tanihara and Soren Kjeldsen.

NOTEWORTHY: If Kjeldsen wins, it would tie the Match Play record for lowest seed to win at No. 62. Kevin Sutherland was No. 62 when he won in 2002.

QUOTEWORTHY: ''I'd rather have 72 holes to beat you.'' - Bubba Watson, on why he doesn't like match play.

TELEVISION: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6 p.m. (NBC).