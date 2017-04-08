Masters green jacket up for auction, and it isn't cheap

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Jack Nicklaus has six. Tiger Woods four. Phil Mickelson three, and maybe another come tomorrow. And now you, too, can obtain your very own Augusta National green jacket.

But you’ll need to hurry and, oh yeah, you’ll need about $40,000.

The now infamous “Thrift Store” green jacket is up for auction, until 8 p.m. ET anyway. As of this writing, the winning bid stands at $37,001.

But it’s a legit Augusta National jacket and comes with a hell of a story.

As legend has it, the jacket was discovered in 1994 at a Toronto thrift store, where it was selling for $5. According to Greenjacketauctions.com, where the auction is taking place, a golf fan noticed the jacket and it’s telltale Masters logo on the left-breast pocket and knew exactly what it was.

But is it a real Augusta green jacket and, if so, whose was it?

The answer is yes, it’s real. In fact, Augusta National confirmed its authenticity, but didn’t offer any more information beyond that. The name-tag has been torn out, but some crack detective work (analysis of the liner) dates the jacket to the early 1950s.

Bidding for the jacket started at $5,000. There have since been 24 bids, with the price going from $10,717 all the way to $37,701 in just the last week.

More Masters coverage from Yahoo Sports:

• Phil Mickelson’s gambling buddy convicted of insider trading

• Ranking possible Masters championship scenarios

• Meet Jeff Knox, the world’s luckiest playing partner