Masters at a glance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) -- A brief look Friday at the second round of the Masters:

LEADING: Four players were tied at 4-under 140 - first-round leader Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler, none of whom has won a major.

CHASING: William McGirt has fifth place all to himself, two shots back.

RED ZONE: Only nine players are below par in the pared-down 53-man field.

STREAKING: Garcia, one of the best players never to win a major, is looking to break the string at 70.

DEPARTING: Two-time champion Bubba Watson, who missed the cut by a shot, was the biggest surprise. Defending champion Danny Willett might be the most disappointed, since he has to hang around until Sunday to put the green jacket on the winner.

KEY STAT: The quartet atop the leaderboard is the biggest 36-hole logjam at the tournament in 44 years.

NOTEWORTHY: With U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson withdrawing because of a back injury, and Willett and British Open champion Henrik Stenson missing the cut, PGA champion Jimmy Walker is the only major winner from last year still in the field.

QUOTEWORTHY: ''We've had two fabulous years and when you have a bit of a downturn, it feels like the world is coming to end.'' - Willett.