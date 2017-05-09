Masai Ujiri says following the Cavaliers sweep, the Raptors 'need a culture reset here'

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri began his end-of-season news conference the exact right way, pointing out that any early-May meeting with the media to discuss his team’s offseason plans could only be characterized as “BS,” due to the fact that the NBA’s 2017 offseason hasn’t truly begun yet.

He’s not wrong. Kyle Lowry will become a free agent this summer, but only after opting out of his contract on July 1. Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson will also remain Raptors employees until that date, and the earliest Ujiri can do anything with tradable starting assets like DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas is right before the NBA draft on June 22.

Until then, any on-record statements would seem to be premature and somewhat weightless, in the face of an offseason that can’t begin for another seven weeks in earnest.

Ujiri allowed for all that, prior to committing to as deep a committing to gutting as one can create, as the general manager of a pro basketball club:

“After that performance, we need a culture reset here,” Ujiri said today at his annual end-of-the season media session.

He continued, discussing the team’s four-game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semis, a loss that can’t be explained away merely by referencing the injury woes of All-Star Lowry:

“The end of the year was disappointing. Let’s call a spade a spade. The end of the year was disappointing for us. That series was disappointing for us. We thought we could do better. I don’t know what it is. We’ve started to study it, and I can’t tell exactly what it is. At a point, we looked wide-eyed. We didn’t make shots, I understand. But I sometimes feel that wasn’t our team that we saw out there, to be honest.”

One can read deeper into Ujiri in-game realization (“that wasn’t our team”) if you want, he inherited Lowry, DeRozan, coach Dwane Casey and center Jonas Valanciunas from former GM Bryan Colangelo, and Ujiri has never had the chance to rebuild the Raptors as he saw fit. Four seasons of winning, playoff basketball thankfully got in the way of as much.

With the Raptors banging their heads against the wall, falling to a Cleveland Cavaliers team for the second straight postseason while giving every indication available that the Raptors are as aware of the LeBron Issue as the rest of us, it would appear the perfect setting for Ujiri to either lay into his club, or peel off a few road markers to warn of the construction ahead.

After sharing the disappointment with the way the Cleveland series ran out, with the doughy Cav defense still finding its wind long enough to stay in front of a Raptors offense that was far too easy to load up on, Ujiri discussed his interactions with the fifth-year Raptors coach on the record:

“One of the things that I discussed with Coach Casey is how we play. We’ve done it the same time over and over again. Is it going to work the next time? We have to figure that out. The one-on-one basketball we play, we have to question that.

“The style of play is something that we need to change. I’ve made it clear, and Coach has acknowledged it, and he’s already thought about it. Just some of the things that we do, it’s not working anymore.”

It isn’t, but with Casey signed through 2019 and the team rubbing up against the luxury tax in its attempts to retain Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan in the same backcourt, it’s clear that internal development has to be in order.

It will have to be in place whether the GM sets fire to the 2016-17 roster, or if he continues apace (at great cost).

“I’ve just made it clear that it’s going to be difficult for me to keep changing players,” Ujiri said on Tuesday, following a 2016 offseason that saw the Raptors add two first-round picks, re-sign DeMar DeRozan for $139 million over five years, sign a free agent in the since-traded Jared Sullinger, while inking both Casey and Ujiri to contract extensions. Ujiri, via trade, then dealt for Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker near the February transaction deadline.

If the Raptors do rebuild, however, Uriri’s initial interests will be in more than just “changing players.”

The culture change, even, would have to wait if Masai decided to refigure the team entirely, passing on retaining Lowry at just about any price while looking to deal DeRozan to a team willing to clamp onto the shooting guard’s prime. If the Raptors do rebuild this offseason the club will be stuck in a hole to work out of, likely committing to a lottery season without the added benefit of a 2017 lottery pick to season during the lean times in 2017-18. Unless Ujiri thinks he can somehow make a trade with a lottery club feasible should it involve DeRozan, who gums up the cap with his $27 million salary for next season.

